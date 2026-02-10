Chinese Scientists Mimic Photosynthesis to Turn CO₂ into Petrol in Breakthrough Discovery

Scientists make a material capable of capturing electrical energy following the process of photosynthesis.

Fossil fuels are one of the biggest reasons behind global warming. For years, scientists have been trying to replace fossil fuels in energy production. The problem is that none of the replacements produced as much energy as fossil fuels. Hence, when a team of Chinese scientists proposed to make a material with similar energy output as petrol through renewable methods, the world was shocked.

Their methodology is similar to photosynthesis. It will transform elements like carbon dioxide and water into valuable chemicals such as building blocks for petrol. The whole process would run on solar energy. If successful, the process can be a major step towards aligning environmental and human needs. Findings regarding this methodology were published in the journal Nature Communications.

The methodology was developed by a team of scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, according to SCMP. Together, they created a material that could capture small amounts of electrical energy, which would drive chemical reactions for a photosynthesis-like process. This energy does so by combining with catalysts that can transform carbon dioxide into various chemicals. Through this process, the team has already produced carbon monoxide. The process may also generate fuel in the process.

Previously, astronauts aboard China's Tiangong space station mimicked photosynthesis to create rocket fuel and oxygen. (Image Source: CGTN/China Manned Space Agency (CMS))

Typically, during solar fuel production, several sacrificial agents are used, according to Interesting Engineering. These agents are not affordable, which makes the whole process an unattractive option for commercial industries. Therefore, the team is looking to replace these agents with water to increase the process's efficiency and appeal. However, this replacement will only work if several complex chemical reactions function in tandem. Photosynthesis is one of the rare instances where these complex reactions collaborate efficiently.

The investigation suggested that the reason behind this successful collaboration is a molecule that temporarily captures photogenerated electrons to drive energy transfers. Inspired by this methodology, the team created the material to trap electrical energy to boost the efficiency of chemical reactions that transform carbon dioxide. The artificial photosynthetic system in place used the strategy applied by plants to drive solar-powered chemical transformations. The material crafted from silver-modified tungsten trioxide was capable of storing electrons during light exposure and releasing them on demand.

The transformations produced as much energy as systems using organic sacrificial agents. The system also had universal applicability in terms of its components, making it an appealing option for industries. The material was also examined under sunlight, which showed that solar light could indeed trigger the reaction. The study further suggested that the solar fuels produced in the process would resemble current fossil fuels and could also function with current fuel infrastructure. Researchers label the system as a “bioinspired charge reservoir strategy” for facilitating carbon dioxide photoreduction.

Currently, renewable energy is unable to meet the needs of high-demand industrial applications, like aviation. This strategy has the potential to change the status quo. However, it is not the only attempt to create fuels through photosynthetic-like methods. Another team produced a photocatalyst capable of converting carbon dioxide to high-value-added fuel methane, as published in the journal ACS Catalysis.

This photocatalyst was also inspired by photosynthesis. “This research is significant as it suggests the possibility of designing and controlling the 'active sites' that determine catalyst efficiency. This will contribute to quickening the commercialization of the technology that converts carbon dioxide into valuable fuel,” Professor Suil In of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at DGIST shared, per Phys.org.

