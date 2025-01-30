Billie Eilish Reveals Secret Ingredient That Makes Her Gluten-Free Cookies Both Healthy and Delicious

The "Ocean Eyes" singer, best known for her vegan lifestyle, once dished her favorite cookie recipe that is super easy to make.

Pop icon Billie Eilish, as young as she may be, is conscious about the environment and her food choices. Ever since her rise to fame, she has inspired action by using her platform to raise awareness about climate change and veganism. Despite her strong affinity for milk chocolates since her childhood, the Bad Guy singer had let go of the dairy product after going vegan at 12 years old. But that does not mean she does not entertain favorites anymore. In an interesting chain of Instagram stories, Billie Eilish shared her go-to chocolate chip cookie recipe whipped out of peanut butter, gluten-free, and vegan ingredients, as reported by Women's Health.

A tray of cookies dipped in milk. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Roman Odintsov)

“Let’s make my favorite peanut butter chocolate chip cookies,” she quipped on a pic featuring her homemade treat. It was added to the 23-year-old star’s “Little Recipes” Instagram Story in November 2021. The Grammy winner detailed her recipe in the story with subsequent photos of the cookies. Informing her fans of the ingredients she used up for the cookies, Eilish did not hesitate to share that the delicious-looking snacks were based on oats-based flour. “These cookies are fully vegan and GF and amazing. So, the flour is literally just oats blended up and they work perfectly," she emphasized.

Close Up Photo of Creamy Peanut Butter. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Kaboompics)

Additionally, the LA-based musician gave out a completely non-promotional shout-out to her favorite peanut butter brand “in the world”- Costco’s Kirkland Signature organic peanut butter. “FYI, this is my favorite peanut butter in the world. So I always use this for everything,” she mentioned over a picture of the peanut butter jar. Finally, at the end of her recipe was a verdict from her and her pet dog. Sharing a picture of a tray full of cookies, she hailed, “Uh yum! They're even 1,000 times better than they look.” She even topped the cookies with her own vegan chocolate, the Happier Than Ever bar.

Brown oats in a glass jar. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Castorly Stock)

Whereas, her dog confirmed the great taste by sneaking in a few cookie treats when Eilish had left the room for a mere “two seconds.” In a follow-up story later, the Queen of Gen-Z Pop recalled that after she stopped eating dairy products, she could never find a good replacement for her favorite milk chocolate. “I could never find a good vegan milk chocolate, and never really loved dark chocolate,” she added. Therefore, she ingeniously created her own vegan chocolate bar, the Happier Than Ever bar, which happens to be a hit among fans, and sold out!

Woman eating a bar of chocolate (Representative Image Source: Pexels | RDNE Stock Project)

Several news reports suggest that Eilish turned vegan when she learned about the tragic fate of animals in the farming industry, as reported by Plant Based News. “I was raised vegetarian, and I chose to stop eating all animal products when I was 12. Once I learned about how animals are treated in our industrial food system, I didn’t want any part of it,” she said. Her hit song, All The Good Girls Go to Hell, is also based on the irresponsible acts of humanity against the environment, per a report by Biosphere Sustainable.

In 2024, she was embroiled in a controversy after calling out the “wasteful” selling of vinyl variants by some artists and raising awareness about the environment. Rumors suggested that she was indicating at Taylor Swift but that was later debunked by Eilish herself, per the Independent. Nevertheless, Eilish is committed to her vegan lifestyle and tries to influence the same to her fans worldwide.