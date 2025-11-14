Beach Erosion Is Getting So Bad in New Jersey Shores That Officials Announce a State of Emergency

Jersey Shore representative to collaborate with a federal agency to build a responsible restoration plan.

The Jersey shore is in danger, and State authorities are doing the best they can. The beach erosion has intensified to the point that communities are issuing emergency declarations. The shorelines are shrinking rapidly, raising safety concerns among the authorities and the residents. The increased number of rainfall and storms has had a major impact on the beaches of coastal towns. New Jersey's Brigantine town is the latest victim of severe beach erosion. The emergency declaration was made by the Brigantine’s city council at the November 5 meeting. The announcement was made addressing the concern of “severe beach and dune erosion” in the area, as per NJ.com.

A serene view of the Jersey Shore. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Robert D. Barnes)

The officials claimed that the recent storms, including last month’s nor’easter storm, are responsible for the increased erosion. The latter has destroyed berms and dunes in place to protect homes and other infrastructure. Thanks to the recent surge of storms, the landscape of several beaches has been reduced significantly. "Officials in Brigantine say the storms, including last month’s nor’easter, have created sand cliffs and destroyed both berms and dunes in place to protect homes and other infrastructure. The width of the beach has also been reduced," says the report.

A road collapsed due to severe erosion on the coast in Norfolk. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Chris Winsor)

The officials revealed that the damage in the Brigantine city has been widespread. Major destruction occurred between 15th Street North and Roosevelt Boulevard. Efforts are being made by authorities during this crisis. The emergency announcement is meant to protect the citizens from any harm, but it doesn't tackle the situation at hand. Authorities will need to collaborate with experts to understand the issue and derive a large-scale yet efficient solution. According to the report, United States Representative Jeff Van Drew, who represents a large portion of the Jersey Shore, is willing to extend an olive branch.

Sand erosion under the houses caused infrastructure damage. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Mark Gibson)

Van Drew has reportedly collaborated with the Army Corps of Engineers, the federal agency that leads projects to restore the state’s beaches, to develop a sustainable and responsible plan to address the widespread beach erosion. The plan seems to be in progress, and updates are anticipated by researchers and the residents of the town. Beaches are a great recreational place, inviting people of all ages. But given the constant sea level rise, the erosion of the public's favorite hangout spot will most likely increase. "Coastal erosion is the process by which local sea level rise, strong wave action, and coastal flooding wear down or carry away rocks, soils, and/or sands along the coast," as per the U.S Climate Resilience Tool Kit.

A picture of a shoreline. (Representative Image Source: Pixabay | junebug12851)

"All coastlines are affected by storms and other natural events that cause erosion; the combination of storm surge at high tide with additional effects from strong waves," the agency added. Coastal or beach erosion has caused severe damage to the nearby infrastructure. Houses or properties built closer to the coastline or beaches have suffered greatly over the years. In the U.S. alone, $500 million worth of property has been destroyed due to coastal or beach erosion.

Although storms are severely responsible for the beach erosions, humans could also be held accountable in some cases. According to a study published in Science Direct, humans building walls or other dividers to prevent waves from crashing into the town has an inverse effect. Rather than protecting, the walls restrict the natural growth of coastlines and increase beach erosion.

