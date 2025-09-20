Baby Elephant With an Unusual Trunk Was Spotted in Kenya — a Vet Had To Be Called Immediately

As a park visitor noticed the middle of the trunk looked tightly cinched, they realized that something was wrong and reported it.

Forests are home to countless animals; it is a place where they are the happiest. But the young wildlife growing up in their natural habitat face many dangers. While baby animals often struggle against natural threats like predators, injury, or disease, they also face human threats as hunters and poachers target them for profit. A similar incident was reported recently in Tsavo East National Park, Kenya, when rescuers spotted a one-year-old baby elephant with a strange-looking trunk. As the middle of the trunk looked cinched, rescuers knew something was wrong. As feared, the young elephant's trunk was tied tightly with a poacher’s wire snare.

A group of elephants standing together. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | GN)

Snares are dangerous traps designed by the poachers and hunters to harm the animals. Made from a variety of things like wire, rope, or cables, they tighten like a loop when an animal steps into it, as reported by Mongabay. They often target smaller animals for meat, but they can also trap larger animals like elephants, lions, tigers, and giraffes. Kirsten Gilardi, a chief veterinary officer, spoke about this and said, “The very nature of snares makes them nearly impossible to remove; the harder an animal pulls, the tighter the snare gets." She added, “The longer the snare is on the limb, the greater the chance for serious injury.”

An image of a mother and a baby elephant. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Casey Allen)

In the case of this elephant calf, it relied completely on its mother, who would do anything to keep it safe. But this time, the situation was so dangerous that even the mother couldn’t free her baby. Therefore, as soon as a visitor noticed this heartbreaking scenario, they reported it to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, which, along with Kenya Wildlife Service, quickly sent a veterinary team of experts to rescue the calf. As reported by The Dodo, Sean Michael, the director of communications at SWT, spoke about how the snare could have resulted in a serious injury.

Can you see it? A poacher’s snare is cinched tight around this tiny calf’s trunk!



Thankfully, our SWT/KWS Tsavo Vet Unit was on the case. Dr Lawi darted both mum and calf — standard procedure when treating a dependent, as it’s generally less stressful than trying to separate a… pic.twitter.com/Yyl5fmT1o5 — Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@SheldrickTrust) July 16, 2025

She said, “As she grew — and thus, her trunk grew in diameter — the snare would have continued to slice into it. The baby calf would eventually lose part of her trunk.” After looking for the mother and calf duo for several hours, the vets found them with the herd. They carefully led them aside and tried to reach the baby without making the mother angry. To remove the snare and save the calf, both elephants were given monitored doses of sedatives. Although the cut was deep, it didn't cause any serious damage until then, and the calf was said to fully recover in a few days.

Poaching is illegal. We operate 29 Anti-Poaching Teams, and a Canine Unit, to tackle the threat . KWS operate a multitude of teams countrywide, while other NGOs also deploy teams in their areas of operation. — Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@SheldrickTrust) July 16, 2025

The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@ShekdrickTrust) also shared a post about the rescue on their X (formerly Twitter) handle. They shared a few photos and wrote, "Treatment complete, mother and calf were revived and walked off into the wilderness together — a little life saved, an elephant family kept whole." In the comment section, when a social media user asked if the baby elephant was going to be alright, the wildlife trust shared another similar incident and wrote, "Dr Lawi [the one who treated the baby elephant] is confident in the recovery. Enkesha, an orphan in our care, suffered a similar injury. She has full use of her trunk, and we have no reason to expect otherwise for this calf - importantly, this little one still has mum too."

More on Green Matters

After Spending 40 Stressful Years In Captivity, Charlie the Elephant Finally Tastes Freedom

After Years of Captivity, Rescued Young Elephant Enjoys Her First Free, Happy Bath

Some Rhinos in South Africa Have Radioactive Horns — a Bold Attempt to Save Them From Poachers