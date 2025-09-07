They Once Poached Wildlife — Today, They Are Protecting Sea Turtles From Extinction

Five species of sea turtles, among them leatherbacks and loggerheads, use Cabo Verde’s beaches as nesting sites.

Protecting endangered species is very important to keep nature in balance. Every animal plays an important role in its ecosystem, and when one disappears, it affects several others. Therefore, it is necessary to safeguard their natural habitats, reduce hunting and poaching, and tackle climate change with proper planning. In one heartwarming news, after years of hunting the critically endangered sea turtles on Cabo Verde’s shores, Roni Nelson Batista Ramos has now become their guardian angel. He has dedicated over seven years of his life to keeping them safe. This remarkable shift is winning hearts from people across the world.

Majestic sea turtle swimming in crystal blue waters (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Richard Segal)

Several decades ago, Ramos relied on catching sea turtles to feed his family. As reported by Mongabay, he said, “I had turtle meat for personal consumption and never realized I could make a living out of conserving them. But now, I guard them against the poachers, and it’s motivating to see how these efforts have driven positive impacts for their conservation.” Ramos is one of around a dozen former poachers who were selected to work with conservation groups to protect the species instead of hunting them. These organizations have given them steady jobs, training, and a new purpose.

An image of a sea turtle swimming. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Georgette Douwma)

Additionally, by hiring former hunters for the role, the program also reduces threats to turtles, making it a win-win situation. Ramos also said, “I cover at least 4 km [2.5-mile] walking patrols every night during the peak season. When we [rangers] spot a turtle, we inspect and record them, check their tags, and tag them if they are untagged.” From June to October, when it is time for the loggerhead turtles to lay eggs, Ramos leads a team of rangers across the island’s coastline. Until now, they have established five watch camps and spent the entire nesting season walking nearly 31 kilometers of beach.

What's even more tiring is that this patrolling activity happens even during the night as the sea turtles visit there to lay their eggs. Cabo Verde’s shores serve as nesting grounds for five different sea turtle species. These include leatherback, loggerhead, and colorful hawksbill, among others. All of them are officially classified as either endangered or vulnerable. A biologist, Samir Tavares Martins, also spoke about the rescue efforts and said, “Active patrols and activities led by the NGOs have made a dent in the poaching problem.”

He added, “No amount of fines or punishment can deter some poachers who illegally hunt for pleasure and extra money. So, it’s crucial to build strict laws, stronger collaboration with NGOs, and constant awareness of conservation that could help encourage behavioral shifts.” Meanwhile, sea turtles are a major source of keeping ocean ecosystems balanced. For instance, when they feed on seagrass and reef sponges, they stop their overgrowth, which helps water to move more freely, and creates healthier conditions for marine plants and animals, as reported by Earth. Despite this, these creatures face a fight for survival as climate change and human impact push them closer to extinction.

