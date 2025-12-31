Auroras To Light Up Skies on New Year's Eve — See Which States Could Catch the Celestial Show

A G1 geomagnetic storm might occur from December 31 to January 2, increasing the chances of aurora display in certain parts of the U.S.

Auroras could brighten up your New Year's Eve celebration! What better way to end a year than having night skies ablaze with firecrackers and the stunning Northern Lights? According to the forecast made by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a minor (G1) geomagnetic storm might occur from December 31 to January 2, increasing the chances of aurora display in certain parts of the U.S. Auroras are caused when charged particles from the Sun interact with the Earth's electromagnetic field, according to NASA. The result of the interaction causes auroras to emerge in different colors, from an eerie green to blue and purple to pink and red. "Aurora can often be observed somewhere on Earth from just after sunset or just before sunrise. The aurora is not visible during daylight hours," as per NOAA.

Columns of neon green light dancing in the sky. Spectators watching. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Jeff Miller)

Although everyone around the world won't get to celebrate New Year's Eve under aurora-lit skies, certain parts of North America can witness the glory. "This is a prediction of the intensity and location of the aurora borealis tonight and tomorrow night over North America," as per the agency. Surprisingly, the view line predicted by NOAA also covers the southern-most locations from where the lights could be visible pretty low on the Northern horizon. Ten U.S. states, including Alaska, Washington, Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Maine, are likely to see the Northern Lights on December 31, 2025, as reported by PEOPLE.

Man enjoying colorful columns of neon green light dancing in the sky (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Prasit Chansareekorn)

However, only prediction isn't enough to guarantee its occurrence. The visibility of auroras depends on several external factors, such as air quality, pollution, and urban disturbances. In crowded areas with city lights, the chances of aurora visibility are close to none. People interested in getting the picturesque sky view without the pollution caused by firecrackers must travel to a faraway land for the perfect view. Opt for open spaces, specifically rural spots, lakeshores, and higher elevations, as they might provide a breathtakingly dramatic view. So, don't expect to watch colors in the sky while simply gazing out a window or after stepping out of your house.

Two men are capturing the Northern Lights on camera. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Roberto Moiola)

Although there's no certainty, lucky ones might see the aurora lights in a dark and wide landscape, far away from the city lights. The auroras seem like a mystical phenomenon, but thanks to today's digital age, their glory can be captured for eternity. Just set your phone camera to night, start clicking, and you will have some amazing photos of the Northern Lights. According to Travel + Leisure, certain peaks or landscapes in the U.S. are perfect for gazing at the auroras. On the East Coast, Maine's national parks and sanctuaries could be the destination of choice. If you reside in the Midwest, head to Minnesota's Cook County without second-guessing. Alaska is also one of the best places to view and capture aurora activities.

