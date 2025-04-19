Ana de Armas Reveals Her Go-to Comfort Meal That Is Both Nutritious and Satisfying

The 'Blade Runner' actress shared that she treats food not just as fuel, but also as a means of enjoyment. 'Food makes me happy.'

In Deep Water, she was an uninhibited seductress. In Blade Runner 2049, she was an AI girlfriend programmed to fulfill K’s desires. In Knives Out, she was a naïve innocent, while in the latest Blonde, she is the temptress actress Marilyn Monroe. Smooring in protean dynamism and steered by a limber mind, Ana de Armas is a woman of many talents. Possessing a hotdish of versatility, the Cuban Spanish actress has risen from scratch to the top, also becoming the brand ambassador for a phalanx of top-spot brands like Louis Vuitton and Estee Lauder.

Recently, paparazzi caught her dazzling at the Oscars 2025 as she walked the red carpet in her elegant black gown bejewelled with diamonds. But down to Earth, Armas is just as simple and humble as an ordinary human being. Like most humans, she loves food. In a 2022 interview with ELLE US, she revealed her “go-to comfort meal” that is both nutritious and appetizing.

“I will usually go for Cuban food, probably just rice and beans, or even, you know, fried egg on top of it, or just something simple,” the Golden Globes-winning actress said. Previously speaking to PEOPLE, Armas confessed that she doesn’t prefer to go on diets and instead prioritizes her enjoyment over dieting. “The truth is that I'm not very disciplined with diets. In general, I do whatever makes me happy in life, and food makes me quite happy,” she told the outlet.

But it isn’t just the food that keeps her sane and toned and settled for the movies. It wouldn’t be without her intense workout routine that she could play fighting scenes like the gun-sputtering one in No Time To Die or the floor-thumping, glass-shattering scene in Netflix’s The Gray Man. While prepping for No Time To Die, she did five workouts a week, back in 2019. In her everyday life, she is just as active.

For Armas, exercise is not just to build muscle or tone the fat, but also to keep mental health on the right track. “I have to prepare for action films, I'm doing with really intense physical work, training, and choreography. I do it from 9 am to 2 pm, and then I get a break,” she told Vogue UK. But her mantra is that exercise has to “be fun.” Some days she will do weight training and some days, boxing. Boxing, meanwhile, is one of her favorite sports, as it helps her release the “pent-up energy,” she shared with Who What Wear.

“It releases all of this energy and there is nothing boring about it. You don't have to do the same thing every day because you don't feel the same day every day, you know? I get a lot of joy from it, and it's a great workout, trust me,” the Oscar-winning actress said. Apart from an intense exercise regimen and good food, Armas likes to have her daily rituals. She starts her day early in the morning, grabs a cup of coffee, immerses in some mindfulness, and is all set for the day. Her days are often punctuated with breaks in which she practices meditation or spends time in nature. At the end of the day, Armas is the Blonde who rules the world with a stylish concoction of emotion, happiness, and magic.