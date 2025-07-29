Aldi’s Fast-Selling Hot Air Balloon Lanterns Are Back in Stores — Grab Them Before They Are Gone

These one-of-a-kind hot air balloons will float and dangle in your garden, not just as a spectacular display but also as luminaries.

Lanterns are one of the finest pieces of art invented by humankind. And one of the most magical, too. At night-time, when your outdoors are engulfed in darkness, it's the tiny sparkles of your garden lights or patio lights that elevate the ambience of your home. What if your outdoor lights resemble the artistic lanterns! Aldi has rolled out one such decor from its collection of Solar Hot Air Balloon Lights that are already making a buzz. The German supermarket chain first launched these lights in 2024 and restocked the outlets in July 2025 with effect from 13th July. The lanterns, however, are only available in Aldi stores and cannot be bought online, according to a press release by Aldi.

An Aldi grocery store is pictures on May 02, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Dietsch)

A miniature hot air balloon

Customers share review of Aldi's viral Solar Balloon Lantern lights for garden (Image Source: TikTok | @logan_pops_to_the_shops)

Featuring a design that resembles hot air balloons, these lanterns come with a measurement of 14 by 14 by 45 centimeters. A wide variety of vibrant colors is offered to ensure that it matches your garden setting. From pink-purple variety to yellow-orange, green-red, or multi-colored, you can choose whatever you like. Each lantern is studded with a light fixture that will exude a fantasy-like glow, likened to a realistic flickering candle flame, thanks to its solar-powered charging feature. The lanterns will light up automatically at night and transform your garden into a magical, fairytale ambiance.

Dreamy and durable

Shoppers review the enchanting Hot Air Solar Balloon lights available in local Aldi stores (Image Source: @logan_pops_to_the_shops)

A woman who goes by the moniker @logan_pops_to_the_shops shared in a TikTok video the review of these solar balloon lanterns she bought from her local Aldi for just £6.99 (~$9.37). Flashing the box on the screen, she exclaimed how adorable the lantern actually was, for real. “I wasn’t expecting it to be so pretty, but look at that. How pretty is that!”

People floating solar lanterns in the air at a lantern festival (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Teela Konakan)

She flanked open the box to reveal a shiny golden clasp and a jeweled golden cork-like trinket dangling from it with a set of jingling golden-brown chains. She pulled out the golden-capped object from the box, which revealed itself to be a gorgeous pink-purple parachute-shaped lantern. The pear-shaped lantern seemed to be crafted in colored glass that glistened in the light. However, continuing the video, the shopper revealed that it was actually not glass but plastic. “Toughened plastic with a bit of a gloss on it, but looks really pretty,” she told the viewers.

“I'm going to get a bracket and hang it from it in the garden,” she said, suspending the lantern from the chains with her hands. The cork-shaped pendant dangled from the lantern base. The video then cuts to reveal the lantern at night. It was glimmering with a radiant teardrop of light that quivered as the lantern swayed in the nightly breeze. “I put it outside for a little while, let it charge up, and abracadabra! Look how pretty that is! You can imagine that outside. Summer evening,” she described.

Surreal glow

Shoppers review the enchanting Hot Air Solar Balloon lights available in local Aldi stores (Image Source: @noellemcaulif)

In another TikTok, a shopper named Noelle (@noellemcaulif) shared a short footage of the same product dangling in their garden on a backdrop of a grassy yard dotted with trees and bushes. A white wooden fence ran behind the trees. In a striking contrast, the tapered lantern glows golden orange with a bright yellow light flickering inside as if a tiny candle flame in a glass container. If your imagination is already running wild after reading these reviews, rush to your nearest Aldi and grab these balloon lanterns before they are gone from the shelves.

You can follow @logan_pops_to_the_shops and Noelle (@noellemcauliff) on TikTok to watch other reviews on their channel

More on Green Matters

Amazon Is Offering a Huge Discount on Vintage Solar Lanterns That Elevate Your Garden’s Ambiance

Amazon Has a Great Deal on Solar Garden Lights That Look Like a Cluster of Fireflies at Night

These Waterproof Lotus Lights From Amazon Boost the Ambiance of Homes With a Backyard Pool