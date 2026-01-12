Yosemite Visitors No Longer Need to Make Reservations to Enjoy the Park's Magical 'Firefall'

When conditions are just right, the waterfall transforms into a magical spectacle, with its waters resembling scorching hot lava.

Every winter, hundreds, if not thousands, of people settle in the meadows and valleys around Yosemite's Horsetail Falls to witness one of the most beautiful spectacles of the year. On the far side of the Merced River, along the Southside Drive, they settle on lawn chairs with backpacks, snacks, and headlamps, as they await the sunset. Cameras tucked to their tripods stay vigilant, not missing a single color the waterfall has to offer. As evening arrives and the sky transforms from a cool blue to a vibrant orange, adorned with shades of pink and gold, the magic begins. Light from the setting sun crashes against the rocky cliffs, and the waterfall suddenly comes alive with a fiery glow that makes it look like a dribbling tongue of fire, earning it the name "Firefall." In 2026, witnessing this spectacle has become even easier as Yosemite Park's officials have confirmed they will not require reservations for general park entry during February's Firefall period.

A Yosemite National Park sign dangling on a brick structure in front of a hut (Image Source: Getty Images | WillEye)

For the past few decades, propelled by repetitive overcrowding and overwhelming damage by visitors, Yosemite Park's officials had necessitated prior reservations for those wishing to witness the natural spectacle. This year, the reservations will no longer apply, according to a press report by the National Park Service (NPS). As per SFGate, a park representative confirmed the update. "No reservations are required this year," the representative asserted. The park is encouraging visitors to arrive early, park their cars, and come prepared for winter conditions.

This year, the Firefall phenomenon is expected to occur between February 10 and February 26, when the conditions will be just right, with enough water, plenty of snowpack, and ample light. If everything aligns in the exact geometry, as the sun strikes the cliffs, the canyon walls would block most of the light. The light that succeeds in hitting the pouring water would make the water glow into a palette of incandescent tones, giving it the appearance of scorching hot lava.

The Horsetail Waterfall in Yosemite National Park during Firefall in winter. Each February, when conditions are perfect, Horsetail Fall glows orange and red at sunset (Image Source: Getty Images | Shukai Zhang)

With grisly branches of red fir bark trees painting silhouettes and shadows on the cliffs, a deluge of liquid fire appears to be gushing from the mouth of the mountain. A video shared by ABC News shows how, from a glowing cascade, this water transforms into a roaring flume of fresh embers. The fire show is a fleeting moment that lasts only for a few minutes. That's why, for those who desire to witness it, it's special. "You don't get to see this anywhere in the world, I think. This is the most special waterfall…glowing red," a visitor remarked in a NPS video. An elderly woman said, "It lights up like someone put makeup on it."

A 'Firefall' moment captured at the Horsetail Waterfall in Yosemite National Park in California (Image Source: Getty Images | Jorge Villalba)

The Firefall is not the only spectacle that Yosemite has to offer its visitors. With roughly 1,200 square miles of area, Yosemite is filled with a whole cacophony of adventures, sights, and leisurely features. This makes the idea of cutting down reservations less appealing to those who care about the park. Beth Pratt, a conservation leader, shared with SFGate that she doesn't quite support this idea. Yosemite, she asserted, is not Disneyland. According to her, the decision is a conscious denial of the long-standing history of damage tied to Firefall overcrowding.

As NPS also notes, the overcrowding often causes visitors to spill onto riverbanks, which spoils not just the water but also the wildlife prowling nearby; vegetation gets trampled under their boots. In February 2017, a section of the riverbank collapsed under the stress of spectators' weight. Just as a thick cloud cover disturbs the sight of the firefall, a thick crowd cover disturbs the very pristineness of Yosemite that enables the fiery miracle to take place.

