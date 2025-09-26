Yellowstone Officials Have Put Up Warning Signs to Alert Visitors About a Bear Experiment

The Yellowstone National Park is analyzing grizzly bear recovery, with field captures for research already underway.

Yellowstone National Park, just like several other national parks across the world, often places warning signs to keep the visitors safe and informed, while also protecting the wildlife. These signs highlight https://www.greenmatters.com/pn/yellowstone-tourists-risk-their-lives-by-getting-way-too-close-to-wildlife-all-just-for-photos​ and guide people about the dos and don’ts when visiting the national park. Now, this popular national park has rolled out a new warning sign that alerts the public about an ongoing scientific experiment involving the park’s iconic bear population. The park is analyzing grizzly bear recovery, with field captures for research already underway. Visitors are urged to follow all the safety guidelines and stay aware of their surroundings.

A grizzly bear interacts with a man. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Galen Rowell)

For this experiment, the U.S. Geological Survey and Yellowstone National Park have come together. Biologists who are a part of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST) reportedly began the fieldwork on September 1, and it will continue till October 15. As reported by the official website of the National Park Service, this experiment is very crucial to understand and manage the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Biologists attract the bears with the help of their natural foods, such as freshly killed deer and elk. When the experts get an indication that bears are nearby, traps or snares are set up to capture them safely.

Grizzly bear roaming in Yellowstone National Park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Bryant Aardema)

During the entire process, researchers make sure that they are following strict safety and animal care guidelines that are approved by the U.S. Geological Survey. For the duration of this research, bright warning signs are placed in the area. Visitors must follow these signs and avoid entering these zones for their safety. The national park also shared an official Instagram post that featured a photograph of a grizzly bear in the park. In the caption, they mentioned the warning signs and wrote, “These signs are posted along the major access points to the capture site. It is important that the public heed these signs and do not venture into an area that has been posted.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone National Park (@yellowstonenps)

It has been reported that the main objectives of IGBST include tracking the bear population, observing their different habitats, and examining how land management affects their well-being. To achieve their goal, the research team focuses on three key areas. They begin by studying female bears with cubs, as they give a good idea of the entire population. If their numbers are increasing, it usually means the overall bear population is also growing, as reported by The Travel. Secondly, since 1975, scientists have used radio collars to track the grizzly bears and learn about their reproduction, survival, and causes of death.

A sign for visitors in Yellowstone National Park. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Santiago Urquijo)

At last, the research team has found that the bears rely on whitebark pine seeds during the late summer and fall to gain energy for hibernation. But in the 2000s, the production of this seed dropped massively due to beetles and fires. Now, the focus is mainly on understanding how these giant wildlife species are adjusting to the changes. Meanwhile, Yellowstone National Park is a good location for bear spotting as it is home to both black bears and grizzly bears. Visitors specifically come here with the hope of catching a glimpse of these majestic animals. In this huge park, you can easily spot 10 to 15 bears in a single day, as reported by Yellowstone Guidelines.

More on Green Matters

Officials Shut Down a Trail in Yellowstone After Bear Attacks Hiker — the First Instance in 4 Years

Why Biologists Are Looking To Capture Grizzly Bears in Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone Officials Warn Visitors To Carry a Key Item As Hungry Bears Prepare for Winter