World’s Oldest Person Who Lived to 122 Reveals The Secret Ingredient For Her Long Life

Calment was not too health conscious and even loved to indulge in sweets- but never failed to include this common ingredient in her diet.

Age is just a number and Jeanne Calment, the oldest woman on record yet, achieved an extraordinary one. The woman who hails from France lived to be 122 years and 164 days old from 1875 to 1997, per the Guinness World Records. It is not difficult to imagine the several historical events she survived, from the Spanish Fly to two world wars and even witnessed the construction of the Eiffel Tower. As iconic as it may seem, Calment was a person of simple tastes and was not extra-conscious about her health. However, she attributed her life longevity to a kitchen staple, per Surrey Live.

Young woman embracing old mother (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Andrea Piacquadio)

Hailing from Arles, France, Calment interestingly spent her final days in the very nursing home she was born in, as per National Audiovisual Institute (INA), France. The world’s oldest woman followed a diverse diet and prioritized physical activity but her secret to longevity was olive oil. And chocolate, understandably. Olive oil is constantly ruled as one of the healthiest ingredients by health experts and advocates. It is essentially known for its superior health benefits, the likes of heart health, anti-inflammatory, skin and digestive health among others. Olive oil can potentially protect against cancer by inhibiting angiogenesis and reducing oxidative stress.

A bowl of olive oil with fresh olives on the side. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pixabay)

Olive oil is a key component of the Mediterranean diet and is mostly linked to quality of life, longevity, and decreased mortality rates. The ingredient is extracted from fresh olives and is rich in monosaturated fats or “good fats” and antioxidants like oleocanthal and oleacein. According to a 2024 study published in JAMA Network, the researchers discovered an impressive link between olive oil and reduced risk of dementia. It was found that people who consumed more than 7 grams of olive oil had a 28% lower risk of dying from dementia and Alzheimer’s. Hence, olive oil consumption is also related to better cognitive health due to reduced inflammation and low levels of C-reactive protein (CRP). It also lowers risks of type 2 diabetes and insulin resistance.

Jeanne Calment used to eat 2 lbs of chocolate a week until her doctor convinced her to give up sweets at the age of 119. She died at 122. pic.twitter.com/XAxBSiLH4G — J͎Λ͎Y͎ (@TakeThiamine) May 2, 2024

Therefore, it is likely that the staple kitchen ingredient helped Calment retain her good health for a prolonged period. At 122, she is said to have outlived most of her family and relatives. Among her other great feats was her claim to have met legendary painter Vincent Van Gogh in 1888. Interestingly, she cycled until she was 100 and also tried out fencing at 85. While she mostly stayed active Calment was not all about healthy lifestyle choices only. Apart from olive oil, she also noted her love for chocolate, port, and her smoking habit which kept her content for the majority of her life.

A video from 1995 shared by Agence France-Presse (@APArchive) showed the old woman, 120 at the time, sitting on a chair while she had nearly gone deaf and blind. By then, she was forced to quit her daily habit of two cigarettes and a glass of port before her meals. Chocolate was, however, not part of the bargain. As per the video’s description, Calment attained fame on her 120th birthday and received over five thousand birthday cards from fans across the world in the nursing home named after her in Arles. She had been living there since 1985. Her doctor and experts suggested her genetics had a significant role to play in her longevity paired with her unique character. Calment passed away on August 4, 1997.