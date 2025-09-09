‘World’s Largest Iceberg’ Is Breaking Up After 40 Years — and It’s Only Going to Get Worse

After being stable near South Georgia Island’s continental shelf for a long time, A23a began drifting in May.

Icebergs form when huge chunks of ice break off from glaciers or ice shelves, and they drift with ocean currents, winds, and tides, slowly moving across the sea over decades. When they are on the move, waves, temperature changes, and collisions with other ice or land cause them to crack and break into smaller pieces, gradually leading them to melt completely. In recent news, it has been reported that one of the world’s largest icebergs, known as A23a, has finally begun to break apart. The megaberg once covered nearly 4,000 square miles after splitting from Antarctica in the 1980s.

A closeup image of Iceberg A23a. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Samuel J Coe)

After being stable on the continental shelf near South Georgia Island for quite some time, A23a started drifting due to ocean currents in May this year. Andrew Meijers, a polar oceanographer, spoke about this and said, "It has been following the strong current jet known as the Southern Antarctic Circumpolar Current Front (SACCF)." As reported by Live Science, the person further noted that the iceberg is expected to drift northeast, eventually breaking down entirely. Satellite images have shown that the iceberg has currently shrunk to less than half of its original size, yet it remains enormous at 1,770 square kilometers.

An image of massive iceberg A23a. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Juergen Brand)

Meijers further spoke about the breaking down of A23a and said, “I’d say it’s very much on its way out … it’s basically rotting underneath. The water is way too warm for it to maintain. It’s constantly melting." As reported by The Guardian, he added, “I expect that to continue in the coming weeks, and expect it won’t be really identifiable within a few weeks.” Lately, the iceberg has been moving at a faster pace, at times even covering as much as 20 kilometers in just one day. It has also been reported that A23a has broken apart much faster than expected, especially after being subjected to rising ocean temperatures and powerful waves.

Experts have admitted that they were astonished to find that the iceberg had held its massive form for so long. Meijers said, “Most icebergs don’t make it this far. This one’s really big, so it has lasted longer and gone further than others.” Over the years, when the remaining pieces of A23a shrink, the researchers will no longer track them as they do now. Additionally, the arrival of the southern spring is expected to speed up their melting, leaving only tiny ice fragments behind. A BAS spokesperson previously claimed that climate change may send more large icebergs near South Georgia Island in the future.

Antarctica is highly sensitive to global warming at the moment, and scientists are already noticing major changes in its natural patterns. These harmful changes are also a major cause of concern for the marine species living in the area. It might also harm the nearby communities as the sea level rises rapidly. Meanwhile, with A23a breaking apart, the title of the world’s largest iceberg is now held by D15a. It covers around 3,000 square kilometers, and remains mostly stationary along the Antarctic coast near Australia’s Davis research station. A23a now ranks as the world’s second-largest iceberg, as reported by CNN.

