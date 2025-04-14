Woman Left In Disbelief After Learning That There's a Right Way to Use Cheese Grater: ‘I Was 43...’

The middle-aged woman reiterated her age multiple times to suggest no one is too old to learn something. People share their reactions.

It’s never too late to learn something new, and recently, the internet has become a sanctuary for new ideas. Even for minor inconveniences, people like to hop on the endless web of information to find the solution, and it works! TikTok user Alice, who goes by @aliceinbravoland, was enlightened when she discovered the correct way to use a cheese grater. “I was 43 years old when I learned this,” she quipped in the overlay text for the video, which was viewed 9 million times. People were left divided in the comments, with some claiming they knew about the trick all along, while many others were shocked.

“Okay, so I’m gonna try this,” Alice said, holding a block of cheese on a grater laid on its side. Demonstrating the hack, she explained that she had seen a video earlier that recommended grating cheese in that manner. “I guess I have been doing it wrong this whole time. I am 43 years old and I am just learning that you lay the cheese grater on the side!” Alice admitted.

To attest to her claims, she showcased the process, and the shredded cheese fell into place neatly. The creator revealed that the purpose was to make it easier to transport, and the hack did live up to its promise. With a look of surprise, Alice shared, “So, you’re never too old to learn things,” while continuing to grate more of the cheese block. In the final bit, she picked up the grater loaded with cheese and easily transferred it into a bowl, avoiding any spillage.

“Did you know this? I’m easily impressed, so maybe this is no big deal, but I'm blown away,” she captioned the post. Meanwhile, thousands of comments under the post discussed the new hack. “Hmmmm, that makes sense now, new life hack unlocked,” wrote a person (@martinp3812) while another (@michellemoonlight), related to the creator, said, “What!? I'm 51 and only just learnt this too.” “Umm, why didn’t I ever think of this lol. Thank you!” quipped someone else (@melron2022).

However, there were people with better suggestions. “Na, I like the surprise of the tower when I lift it,” noted @xe_gantyx, while @tracielouisecrofts advised, “I always cut a piece of cheese off before grating - so much easier.” “I have a rotary one, best thing ever, the only effort is getting the cheese out ready,” added @funedits_nostalgia. A bothered internet user (@cesswhan_sauce) suggested, “Move the cheese left to right, the grooves are there for a reason.” @christinanybbygrl said, “Easier if you slant it in a bowl.” “I’ve been doing this for years,” an internet user (@lukedonley) revealed. Another TikTok user (@millhouse1786) disagreed, “No, cause the other side will scratch the surface.”

According to Southern Living, flipping the grater on its side is a much more efficient way to reduce upper body fatigue. “This way, you can leverage your body weight to easily glide the cheese, frozen butter, carrot, you name it, across the holes,” the report explains. In addition, the other side easily traps the grated cheese inside the box; better if the grater is placed on a baking sheet. Although the standard procedure is to simply have it stand up and glide the cheese against the blade, people have found new ways to make the task easier.

You can follow @aliceinbravoland on TikTok for more cooking hacks.