Woman Cuts Open a Watermelon But Her Kids Refuse To Eat It Because of One Unusual Reason

The woman twisted and curved the melon slice but unlike a fresh fruit pulp, it was so hard and rubbery that it didn't break.

Watermelon, the ambrosial fruit, is a perfect addition to the dessert platters of angels. As its hard green rind is snapped open, the squishy pulp inside melts into the mouth, exploding a wellspring of fresh sweetness. These juicy red melons have been loved by humans for as long as they’ve existed. However, lately, watermelons supplied in the markets are relatively unappealing. For instance, when the TikTok mom, Kiva (@kiva_boddy), cut open some melons for her kids, the kids refused to eat them. The reason? These watermelons felt “rubbery.”

Woman describes a watermelon she bought that turned out rubbery in texture (Image Source: TikTok | @kiva_boddy)

“It looks so good but tastes so bad. Have you had a bendable, rubbery watermelon?” Kiva asked the viewers in the caption, attaching a sobbing face emoji. In a video that is about to cross 42 million views, the mom depicted a sliced watermelon she purchased from a local Seattle grocery store. The video opens into a scene wherein Kiva, dressed in a black tank top, is standing in front of a kitchen counter topped with the conical slices of a cut watermelon.

Woman describes a watermelon she bought that turned out rubbery in texture (Image Source: TikTok | @kiva_boddy)

“So I cut watermelon for my kids, and they're all bringing it right back saying they don't like the texture,” she said while picking up one of the slices from the counter and flashing it on the camera. “I've seen enough videos of people posting rubbery watermelon. I can't believe I got one,” she confessed. By bending and angling the reddish pulp of the slice, she illustrated how the fruit’s texture was springy, just like rubber. Despite getting twisted by her hands, the pulp seemed too hard to break, resembling the dollop of gloopy cookie dough. “I got a rubbery watermelon. The texture is so weird. Like you gotta bend it so far before it will break,” she described.

Hand holding a watermelon slice over a backdrop of ocean waves (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Elaine Bernadine Castro)

Continuing, she picked up another slice and did the same thing with it. “This is a really thick cut, so that one was easier,” she grunted. The woman grumbled about the state of watermelons in the markets these days. She cut a slice into a smaller hunk and took a bite, saying, “What's going on with the watermelon this season? And with the prices? This is like an eight-dollar watermelon. They're not gonna eat it. They won't eat it. They think it tastes like the texture. It's rubber.”

Image Source: TikTok | @babydidioueat

Over 41,000 people jumped into the comments section to discuss their views and experiences on the saddening tale of rubbery watermelons. “It’s concerning that all of a sudden a lot of our fruits and veggies are becoming rubbery,” said @plimbo. @itsjannanotjana reflected with dread, “Rubbery bananas and now watermelons too? What’s next?” @babylola2020 chimed in, saying, “This is why I only buy my watermelons from the back of pickups on the side of the road can’t be beat, always fresh from the field.” Another user, @_denery_ shared, “I’ve seen the rubber banana that a family bought from Costco.”

Image Source: TikTok | @susie

Many people pointed out that the rubberiness of the watermelon could indicate that it was grown in a lab or artificial environment. @lmohm23 said, “Probably grown in a laboratory somewhere.” @baguette019 shared, “I only trust watermelon sold by a random person on the side of the road.” Elsewhere on social media, people attribute the melon’s rubbery texture to genetic modification, overripeness, long-distance transportation, and unsafe storage.

You can follow Kiva (@kiva_boddy) on TikTok for video logs from her everyday life.