Woman Buys Ferrero Rocher And Then Notices Something Crawling Inside It: 'There Is A...'

Rocio's video unlocked a new fear in people. Now, chocolate fans can't eat their favorite treat without first analyzing it in detail.

Typically, when someone opens the crumpled golden wrapper of a Ferrero Rocher’s signature chocolate ball, they’re welcomed with a delicious contrast of textures and flavors. Crisped wafery crust of the ball dipped in melted chocolate leads the way to a surge of finely roasted hazelnuts that feel coarse like dots in the mouth. Far from this heavenly experience that the customers typically have, one customer, named Rocio Trillo (@rocioytrillo), had the worst gastronomical experience of her life as she unwrapped a Ferrero Rocher chocolate ball. “Ferrero Rocher Help!” Trillo appealed in the video overlay.

Horrified woman shows a half-opened Ferrero Rocher chocolate that came with tiny bugs (Image Source: TikTok | @rocioytrillo)

The 10-second clip captures Trillo displaying a Ferrero Rocher chocolate ball peeking from a crumpled, half-opened gold foil wrapper. The crumbly chocolate-doused crust appears to be enshrouded in a blanket of nuts that seems to make the chocolate ball appear craggy on the surface. This, however, is not the horrifying element. When viewers took a closer look at Trillo’s clip, they noticed tiny holes punctuating the chocolatey crust. These holes were actually homes that some of those itty-bitty bugs had dug out to hide and feast upon the tasty chocolate.

A wooden tray filled with round chocolate balls some of them wrapped in golden wrappers (Representative Image Source: FreePik)

Well, even though no law restricts these notorious bugs from enjoying a party in a chocolate ball. But when this chocolate ball is supposed to land in the mouth of a human, they better not intrude on the chocolate’s pristinely delicious space. Intrusion will make the human angry and frustrated, which was exactly the reaction of Trillo as she spotted these holes. “There's a worm in my Ferrero. What the heck? Ferrero,” the woman raged in the voiceover. “Nasty,” she captioned the video. In the comments section, more than 800 people joined the discussion to support Trillo.

Woman curiously looks at a half-wrapped chocolate (Representative Image Source: FreePik)

“This isn't the first time this has happened. They're so nasty at Ferrero Rocher,” wrote @r.ro.1829. Many of them expressed horror because, generally, most people don’t make a scrupulous analysis of a chocolate before putting it into their mouth. They would just rip the wrapper and pop it into their mouth to taste instant sweetness. Some people expressed microaggression by twisting the company name to “Ferrero roach,” referring to the roach-like insect Trillo discovered in her chocolate. @pezi called it “Ferrewormmm.”

Image Source: TikTok | @silly_dino0

Dozens of viewers said they were terrified because they had just gobbled up a Ferrero Rocher while watching the video. @deunoo!! Shared that her family, too, had discovered bugs in their Ferrero Rochers. All these remarks, however, didn’t prevent some Ferrero fans from defending their chocolates. “I don't care. It’s still a Ferrero Rocher,” said @bluediamond166. But when it comes to Trillo, Ferrero has been taken off her list of chocolates. “Guys, I'm kinda traumatised. I don't think I can ever eat a Ferrero again,” she told the viewers.

Image Source: TikTok | @gurlypopz

Some contemplative users who viewed the video pointed out that the holes and the bugs in the chocolate might have resulted from manufacturing or environmental tampering, and the company might have nothing to do with it. According to Snopes, when a similar case came to attention in 2015, Ferrero responded, saying that the problem of bugs, also called “infestation,” can sometimes result irrespective of the most careful pest control measures. That said, the infestation isn’t necessarily the company’s mistake and could have occurred due to poor storage conditions, lazy carton packaging, or high temperature environments set by retailers. “Pests penetrate nearly any type of confectionery packaging on the market today, except glass or metal,” Ferrero clarified.

You can follow Rocio Trillo (@rocioytrillo) on TikTok for content related to food, fashion, and lifestyle.