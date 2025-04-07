Wildlife Experts Urge People To Add Potatoes to Their Bird Feeders for One Important Reason

The birding experts noted that the feeders should be supplied with a mix of nutrition rather than throwing in a bag of seeds.

Humans love potatoes, and so do birds. Not exactly in the manner we love potatoes seasoned with salt and spices, serving plain boiled potatoes to local birds can help them replenish their energy this spring season. Cooked potatoes are essentially rich in calories and can be offered as a nutritious meal for the feathered visitors and add greater vigor to the natural ecology of your neighborhood, per Ideal Home. Garden expert Jeff Ellis confirmed that potatoes can act as a calorie boost for birds, particularly in the winter months.

“When you mix them with their usual seeds and nuts, you can offer them a strong and balanced diet from your bird feeder. It helps support your local ecosystem, and you’ll find you get a lot more birds visiting you. Crows and ravens are particularly fond of this starchy treat,” said Ellis, who is also an adviser at Posh. This becomes especially important as we lose more and more tree cover in urban areas, with thousands of birds getting displaced from their homes every year. According to Science Direct, birds actively respond to urban ecosystems by either avoiding cities or adapting to the landscapes.

Amid toppling biodiversity, the least people can do is help these delicate species thrive near our homes, with plenty of nutrition to peck on. Drawing from her personal experience, Eunice Arauz, Owner of Pets Avenue, said she witnessed an increase in birds visiting her feeder as she added cooked potatoes to the meal. “Potatoes are also a great alternative when you're looking to offer something a bit more substantial than seeds alone. They contain vitamins like B6 and C, which contribute to feather health and overall vitality,” Arauz acknowledged.

Therefore, she often slices up small “easy-to-peck” potato chunks for the birds and leaves them out in areas with natural cover. She was confident that the diet change positively affected the birds since they returned for more. Potatoes are a kitchen staple in every household across the globe, but people do not have to be too generous with their offerings. The experts suggest that unseasoned cooked potatoes are ideal for the birds, whereas raw ones could potentially harm their digestive system due to the presence of toxic compounds. “Raw potato has solanine in it, which is a toxin for most animals (birds and dogs included),” said Ellis.

In addition, the expert warned that processed or seasoned food could be detrimental to the bird’s health, and even humans, for that matter. This is because most seasonings have high amounts of salt and fat, and the tiny bodies of the birds may not be able to endure it. So, simply slicing a boiled potato into halves and then placing it in a safe place for the birds to feed would benefit them. Sunflower seeds, fat balls can also be added in addition to seeds. A report on the diet and nutrition of birds by Stanford University states that bird diets are not too different from humans. Carbs and fats become their primary sources of energy, and calcium is needed in higher amounts for egg production.