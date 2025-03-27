Your Potatoes Could Last for Six Months If You Store Them in This Unusual Spot at Home

The starch-rich vegetable is a staple in most homes and the experts have found a sustainable way to prolong their shelf life with a simple trick.

Potatoes are the go-to vegetable for every household across the globe. It is the third most important food crop after rice and wheat, and production exceeds 300 million metric tons, according to the International Potato Center. However, not all of it is used efficiently, with about 25 percent of the initial weight wasted during processing, per PubMed Central. If not stored properly, these abundantly found vegetables may get spoiled and rot, resulting in food waste. For those unaware of storage options, professionals from waste management specialists Wheeldon Brothers have enlightened us with a few expert tips, with one popular fruit that extends the shelf life of potatoes up to three times longer than before, per The Express.

Close-Up Shot of Fresh Potatoes. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Engin Akyurt)

Potatoes can last as long as six whole months when stored in ideal conditions. For the kitchen staple that makes up a majority of dishes–French fries to mashed potatoes, and roasting, to name a few– they can also be the cause of food poisoning and poor health. The experts warn that green potatoes and those that have begun sprouting should not be consumed as they may contain harmful toxins. Moreover, they can get easily spoiled when tucked in with other vegetables in pantries or cupboards.

Fried Potatoes. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Dzenina Lukac)

"By following a few simple steps, you can keep your potatoes nearly as fresh as the day you bought them for up to six months,” the professionals revealed. The ideal way to store potatoes is in the fridge- with an apple! While the vegetable requires a cool, dark, and dry place to remain fresh for longer durations, refrigeration with an apple further increases its shelf life. “Ethylene gas helps regulate the ripening process, which can slow sprouting in potatoes. For the best results, combine this method with proper storage - keeping potatoes in a cool, dark, and dry environment,” they explained.

Potatoes in a Crate. (Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels |Kindel Media)

When out of the fridge, under the best conditions, potatoes last about two to three months and are safe for consumption. There were previous concerns about acrylamide formation in the produce, but the experts claim they have been debunked and deem fridge storage perfectly sustainable for extended storage durations. In addition, people tend to store potatoes in the same plastic bag that the grocery store handed them over. However, experts recommend using a paper bag, which is both environmentally friendly and beneficial to potatoes. The “spuds” require air circulation to remain fresh for longer, and plastic bags may suffocate them. “It’s an easy way to reduce waste and make your groceries last,” they noted.

Woman Standing by Open Fridge. (Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels | Lucie Liz)

While saving on household costs is an advantage, these measures primarily impact the net food waste globally. According to the United Nations, 13.2 per cent of food produced is lost between harvest and retail, and another 19 per cent is wasted in households, the food service industry, and retail. Managing food wastage remains a critical factor in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Unfortunately, the massive amount of wasted food also adds to increasing hunger across the world. 735 million people face hunger every day, while the food wastage generates up to 10 per cent of methane emissions, adding to the global warming crisis. It would be a win-win if the waste from food production could be used sustainably and aimed at reducing hunger instead of discarding it in garbage dumps.