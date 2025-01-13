Why Are Gardeners Sprinkling Baby Powder on Plants and Flower Bulbs?

A new trend has emerged where gardeners have resorted to using baby powder as a hack to enhance plant growth.

Hacks of all sorts make our lives adequately convenient. Over time, accessing these hacks has become even more easier with the social media frenzy almost always enlightening us with innovative new tactics. A new trend has emerged where gardeners are following an environment-friendly, chemical-free approach to getting rid of pests by using baby powder. As absurd as it may sound, using soft talcum powder can effectively protect saplings and flower bulbs from insect attacks and rotting.

A bottle of baby talcum power is on the table. (Representative Image Source: Pixabay | NewHB)

In a viral video, popular TikTok influencer Jessie (@growwithjessie) demonstrated how baby power helped her tulip bulbs thrive before winter fell. She covered her tulip bulbs in baby talc by placing them in an air-tight bag full of powder and eventually planted them into the soil. “I heard that using the powder on your bulbs helps prevent them from absorbing too much water and rotting before they sprout,” the science content creator explained. She showed how her tulip bulbs had retained a layer of baby powder and simply flicked it into the soil. The TikToker safely covered the planting area with topsoil and waited until the spring season for sprouts.

Additionally, she suggested that the powder also acts as a protective barrier that keeps away underground critters because they apparently cannot stand the smell of the baby powder. Jessie attested to the productivity of the baby powder hack as she documented her little tulip saplings sprouting out of the ground. “It’s almost May and the baby powder worked because my tulips are sprouting!” she concluded. Internet users chimed in with their insights under the post. One person (@_emmy_003) wrote, “I planted tulips last spring and the squirrels dug them up. Much to my surprise they sprouted again not long ago!!” Whereas, another TikTok user (@emberphoenix197) asked if the hack would work on hyacinth bulbs.

Rows of pink tulip bulbs during spring. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Sonny Vermeer)

Similarly, another TikTok creator (@lovethelunas) suggested the baby powder hack as the “best way” to get rid of bugs and pests in the garden. They shared that this hack was, in fact, their favorite flower bed trick as it not only keeps insects away from the precious saplings but also makes impressive straight edges, deters pests and easily gets rid of ants as well. These baby talcs also prevent root rots that may be caused due to overwatering or poorly drained soil.

Yet another gardening lover (@plantladyy) had a piece of similar advice for all those people trying to get rid of ants eating away at their plants and flowers. She recommended using medicated baby powder or simple baby powder and applying it to areas where the ants are crawling. Now, experts have weighed in on the viral baby powder trend that seems to work wonders for many, as suggested online. However, Zahid Adnan, the founder of The Plant Bible, approached the hack with skepticism since it does not have substantial botanical evidence to “support the efficacy” of baby powder in deterring pests or preventing root rots, per a Livingetc report.

A yellow flower with green leaves. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Ian B)

Speaking of tulips, he said, “These flowers are generally not favored by common garden pests, and root rot is more commonly caused by overwatering or poorly drained soil.” Likewise, Meg Pearson of Critter Control echoed that while this hack is “touted” as efficient online, in practice the results are spotty and short-lived. She said pests will be initially deterred by the scent but eventually catch on and “likely discern that there is no real danger and will continue to invade as they please.”

You can follow @growwithjessie, @lovethelunas, and @plantladyy on TikTok for more information on plant hacks and gardening tips.