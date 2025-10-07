Why a Massive 'Smiley' Face Appears on an Oregon Hill Every Fall

This huge brown and green smiley face in the Oregon forest is a man-made wonder using different types of trees.

Imagine smiling at nature, and nature smiles back. If you happen to drive along the Oregon 18 in the fall season, brace yourselves for a breathtaking view. The 300-foot-wide emoji of trees sits between the towns of Grand Ronde and Willamina. When viewed from above, the autumn trees aligned in the middle of the green Oregon forest form a circle, eyes and mouth resembling a smiling face, as seen in a video shared by The Oregonian on YouTube. Is it a naturally created phenomenon or something humans have carved in recent years?

Two people walking into a forest. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Thierry Monasse)

Forest That Smiles

A woman wears headphones while relaxing in nature (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | pocketlight)

It's a stunning visual; an illusion created with the combination of Douglas fir and larch trees planted precisely by humans. It's not something formed naturally, but a brainchild of David Hampton, co-owner of Hampton Lumber. Hampton collaborated with Dennis Creel, the company’s then-timberland manager, to bring this crazy idea to life in 2011. “After every harvest, our foresters start planning the reforestation process,” said Kristin Rasmussen, a spokesperson for Hampton Lumber, as per ZME Science. They determined the elevation of the land and soil conditions before planting a variety of native species in that region. The plant species that contribute to the illusion are Douglas fir, western hemlock, noble fir, and western red cedar.

Green Eyes and Brown Face

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Denis Tangney Jr

The trees were planted in a precise way to give the illusion of the emoji. According to the outlet, Douglas fir was used to add the green details to the smiley. This species of plant forms the green eyes and mouth within the yellowish-brown face. The vivid pop of color that forms the outline of the smiley face is formed by the larch trees. Most conifers, including larch, keep their green needles intact until the fall arrives. With this seasonal shift, the trees change their color from green to yellowish-brown, which forms the majority of the structure.

A Mammoth Task

Image Source Representative: Getty Images | AscentXmedia

As pretty as the smiley face may seem, a huge labor of work went into creating it. According to the outlet, planting crews used ropes to mark the circle and the positions of the eyes and mouth. In those spots, the trees were precisely planted in a way that the designs emerged exactly like a smiley emoji. Larches only turn yellow during autumn, adding another challenge to bringing the vision to life. But the precise plantation worked wonders, and the smiley emoji can be seen on the hilltop as clear as day.

Seasonal Spectacle

One of the biggest selling points for tourists is that the Smiley forest is a seasonal phenomenon. The larch trees adapt their signature golden hue in the fall before dropping their leaves in the winter. The creators of this spectacle believe that the bright colors of the larch trees during autumn will brighten the landscape for decades. “Passersby will be able to see the smiling face every fall for the next 30-50 years,” Rasmussen told The Oregonian. The process will continue till the trees are ready to be harvested and processed to produce lumber.

A Message of Hope

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Tetra Images

The smiling face in the middle of the forest can also have a symbolic significance. According to the outlet, Hampton Lumber’s leaders found this idea to be a great and playful way of connecting to nearby and faraway communities. Moreover, the smiling face sends a positive message that the Oregon forest is looked after and nurtured, and acts as a reminder of sustainable practices. The grown trees are harvested, and new trees are planted in the same manner, continuing a healthy agricultural practice.

