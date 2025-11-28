Watch Out for Walmart’s Camping Stoves as They Could Catch Fire or Explode— Over 200,000 Pieces Recalled

The manufacturer has already received complaints of dozens of fire hazard incidents unfolding across the country.

One Reddit user, u/enjoyablespoon, bought an Ozark Trail Tabletop Camping Stove in July 2024 to prepare for the predicted hurricane. When they turned on the stove for use, it exploded. When the incident occurred, the roof of their house was leaking, and they didn’t have time to return it to the store. Yesterday, they received an email from Walmart that insisted that they needed to return it to the retailer for a refund, as the product had been recalled. Many customers across the country are now receiving similar emails from the retailer. The recall was announced on Wednesday, November 26, in a report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Man camping outdoors with a camping stove (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Konstantin Trubavin)

The recall was initiated for more than 201,000 Ozark Trail Tabletop 1-Burner Butane Camping Stoves with the model number BG2247A1. The model number, according to the report, is printed on a gray label on the inside of the fuel compartment. The camping stoves recalled are dark green in color with an orange company logo printed on the front. The stoves were distributed across Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart between March 2023 and October 2025, with prices ranging from $8 to $45.

People walking with their shopping carts in front of a Walmart store (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle)

Typically, portable stoves like these are used in restaurants for buffets, aboard boats, and for cooking omelets, frying meats, sauting vegetables, boiling water for pasta, heating soups and sauces, and brewing coffee. They consist of parts like the grate and the drip pan, fuel canister, aerosol canister, and several compartments. The canister’s nozzle is fitted into the regulator with an O-ring. A report by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission explained that a common sign that the stove is about to explode is the smell of gas burping out, which could be just a few minutes or even an hour before the fire erupts.

In an incident the commission shared, a person used one butane canister, exhausted it, and replaced it with a second canister. However, he failed to lock the new canister in place, for eventually, the stove ignited, and flames shot up in the sky. The manufacturing company, China Window Industry Co. Ltd, has received more than 36 reports of camping stove explosions, some of them stating fire hazards, including 16 reports of injuries like second-degree burns.

Campers boiling on a stove outside the tent (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ted Levine)

Customers who have already purchased the stoves are urged to discard them or return them to the respective Walmart retailer for a full refund. For further information, customers can directly contact Walmart at 800-925-6278 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

