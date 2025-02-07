Walmart Shopper Noticed Something Odd on Her Great Value Corn Label And Now She’s Warning Others

Bolton brought attention to a serious warning message on the can's packaging label that would often go unnoticed by many.

A visit to Walmart’s online store reveals that a 15 oz tin of Great Value’s Golden Sweet Whole Kernel Corn is a “best-seller” among those interested in buying “corn.” Sample photos show a stylish blue tin with wholesome-looking advertising. While some of the product ratings for this corn describe it as “sweet” and “tasty,” others are issuing warnings that these must not be eaten, for, they might contain poisonous chemicals. This huge mistrust for Walmart’s Great Value corn caught a spark when one TikTok after the other started slamming the product for being dangerous. One of these TikTok users, Peggy Bolton (@peggybolton), stirred up a wild uproar with a video that has amassed millions of views ever since.

In the video, Bolton brought attention to the fact that two cans of the same Great Value product had entirely different labels on their packaging. “The fact that so many of us have both cans of corn in our pantry, says that this change happened pretty recently. And if you don’t know what I’m talking about, let me show you,” Bolton told her viewers. Displaying two tins of this brand’s corn from different times, the Walmart shopper went on to explain how there were subtle differences in the labels of these tins.

“First of all, the calories doubled,” Bolton explained. She showed how one tin featured the number “45” on the calorie label while the other had “90.” On Walmart’s website currently, the calorie label reads “80.” She continued by saying that “almost everything in the nutritional labels doubled.” She then read the ingredients out loud, which were the same in both tins – “corn, water, salt.”

The next thing she pointed out sparked a wild commotion on the internet. There was something on the newer tin that the tin from the past didn’t have. The new tin had a label that read, “Product of Thailand” followed by a “California warning.” She noted that of all the Great Value corn tins she surveyed, this warning label only featured on those made in Thailand. “It's coming from the pesticides used in Thailand,” she told the viewers. She also mentioned that the company had “specifically removed the label that read ‘It’s Great For you,’” thereby sparking another tirade of doubts spinning through customer’s minds.

The skepticism was further flared when Bolton shared a screenshot of the company’s page where they wrote that the label “Great For you” is an indicator of good nutrition. In the product description of Walmart’s shop, they write that this label is added only to those products that “met rigorous nutrition criteria informed by the latest nutrition science and authoritative guidance from the 2010 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and Institute of Medicine (IOM).” So removal of this label was a cautionary sign for people to rethink buying this corn. “So, you might wanna check your corn,” Bolton warned, adding that the product might contain cancer-causing chemicals.

After this new fear was unlocked, nearly 4,000 people flocked to the comment section of the video. “I think corn is just the tip of the iceberg. Other foods haven’t tasted right and it’s like my body is rejecting it,” wrote @kaleant. @wanderlusttexan lauded Bolton for paying attention to the labels, “What I think is interesting is that these labels are actually on a ton of stuff but this is the first time I see anyone actually paying attention.”

Bolton is not the only person to have noticed these labels. According to The US Sun, tons of people have felt bamboozled by around 65 warning labels issued by the brand, and are now slamming the product for selling poison-induced food. Walmart, however, hasn’t commented anything on the matter yet.

