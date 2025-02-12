Shopper Notices an Odd Detail on ‘Light’ Tropicana Orange Juice Label — Now He's Warning Others

Noting the ingredients of the orange juice, the man pointed out how buying it wasn't as worthy as buying the regular orange juice.

Tropicana, the leading juice company, states on its website, that it has been voted for its “number one liked Orange Juice.” Customers ranked its orange juice at the highest “on fruitiness, real orange flavor, and freshly squeezed taste.” While the company’s orange juice comes in many varieties, a man named Bobby Parrish (@bobbyparrish) recently posted a TikTok, calling out all those who buy the “Tropicana Light Orange Fruit Juice.” Slashing the company’s otherwise reputation for selling the “freshest juice ever,” Parrish urged people not to buy this particular juice. “Someone please explain to me why anybody would buy [this],” he asked.

Parrish, a.k.a. “The Grocery Store Guy” is a renowned social media personality who is the creator of FlavCity and posts food-related videos including reviews and hauls. He is a home cook who works with his partner Dessi who’s an artist and loves to cook desserts. In the above-mentioned video, which has amassed over 582,000 views, Parrish appeared in the setting of a grocery supermarket.

Standing in front of an aisle slinging with shelves of juice bottles, he picked up a bottle of Tropicana’s "light" orange juice and flashed it on the camera. “Yeah, of course, it’s gonna have 50% less sugar and calories than regular orange Juice, because the first darn ingredient is water,” he said while showing the ingredient label at the back of the orange and blue juice bottle. Parrish even went on to say that those who buy this light orange juice are “idiots,” as they’re “paying for watered-down orange juice.” “How stupid do they think we are to buy light, pay full price, and get water weight? Huh,” he scorned.

The video continued with Parrish gazing at the juice bottle and the screen displayed an overlaying picture of its ingredient label. “Because it’s so weak, they have to reinforce it with natural flavorings and thicken it with ‘gellan gum’ too,” he told the viewers while reading the list of product’s ingredients which also included a coloring agent called “beta-carotene.” He then removed his glasses and looked straight at the camera to give his audience an important message. “If you want light orange juice, buy regular and water it down at home yourself,” he said. In the video caption, he asserted the same advice and wrote, “Please don’t buy this!”

People watching the video expressed both surprise and disbelief at knowing how they never realized that this light orange juice wasn’t worth buying. “Filtered water? What is that? And what are those other ingredients? They are not coming from oranges,” said @janneviljanen, referring to the entry “filtered water” that appeared in the ingredients label shared in the video. Adding to the topic of “light orange juice,” @olemissrph commented that the same thing applied to “Light wine too.”

Others shared their personal recipes they use to water down the regular orange juice at home. @nineteen.ninety.seven shared that they “always water down all sugary drinks” for the same reason. @annefam2 said she rather use “soda water” for the juice, whereas @user7288533255074 said they use “champagne.”

