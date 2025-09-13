Viewers Are Terrified as Woman Pours Herself a Glass of Crushed Ice From a Glacier Wall

Although Madison appeared quite happy while extracting this icy water from the cave, viewers and even experts warn against this.

In April 2025, Madison Elrick (@mddyelrck) visited an ice cave in British Columbia, Canada, and discovered a mysterious location inside: a giant ice wall. This ice wall, viewers said, is trapping within it ancient air bubbles and dormant centuries-old microbes awaiting to be woken up. But meanwhile, Elrick just wanted to have a slurp of some crushed ice to add to her glass of cool drink.

A woman discovers a faucet-like thing protruding from an ice wall in a cavern in Canada and rotates it to fill a glass of water (Image Source: Instagram | @mddyelrck)

Elrick, a travel influencer and alpine adventurer, shared a video of herself standing in front of a giant ice wall with fissures and creases running through its body. Somewhere along the wall, she discovered an unusual faucet-like pump jutting outwards. Elrick smiled at the camera as she rotated the ring attached to this faucet. As it rotated, the mouth of the faucet ejected a stream of water, at first a gentle spurt and then a gushing jet that spilled inside a thermal flask held by Elrick. As the water jet flowed from the faucet, it sprinkled tiny crystalline particles of ice along with the liquid. “Fresh ice,” she exclaimed.

As refreshing as a glass of this cool, icy drink sounds, it jolted most viewers into a sense of delirium and terror. One of them even called the beverage “dinosaur water.” Others, too, looked at the entire episode from the perspective of a horror movie. “This is how a horror film starts,” commented @thejddoles. @dori_the_fish13 said, “These people have clearly never seen the movie Ice Age!” @tushar_koundal reflected, “What about dormant microbes?” Photographer @timbanfield quipped, “Glacier snow cone! Extra virus flavour included.” @brandans123 echoed “It's not really fresh when it's been frozen there for years.”

Adventurer stands inside a cavern of ice (Representative Image Source: Pixabay | Pexels)

No one knows whether or not this water is pure enough to be drinkable, but according to Food & Wine, it is not generally recommended. Referring to a video rapper Ludacris posted while he sipped water from a glacier in Iceland, the outlet points out that glacier water might not always be a safe option to be used as drinking water. And since most ice caves are sculpted by the freezing of glacial meltwater, the advice goes true for that, too. “Depending on where you source the water on the glacier, it can be quite turbid with a large percentage of suspended material, which sometimes requires filtering,” Doctor Gabriel Wolken, glaciologist, told the outlet.

Woman exploring an ice cave in Rhone Glacier (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Oleh_Slobodeniuk)

The doctor added that there’s an immense possibility that this water could be carrying contaminants like heavy metals, toxic mercury, as well as minerals and chemicals from mudflows and glacial melts, that is not suitable for human bodies. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also stated that “Water that has not been treated or is not from a safe source may contain harmful germs or chemicals that can make you sick.” However, since Elrick is still doing well and good, as apparent from her social media posts, it implies that the water from this Canadian ice cave might not be as deadly as other glaciers. The mystery remains unsolved until an actual scientist visits the location and investigates the ice.

