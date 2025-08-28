Vet Treated an Injured Crow and Helped Him Fly Again — Now, the Bird Keeps Visiting Him Often

When Doctor Loveridge came across Morrigan, the crow, it had a bad fracture in the bone of its wing. Then the doctor took it home.

The evil reputation of crows makes them revolting to most birds, including the softer ones, like songbirds. But, in contrast to their aggressive demeanour, they have a flip side that has fascinated animal scientists for centuries: intelligence. Their brains are one of the most magnificent designs. They can do what most humans fail to learn, such as reciprocity in relationships. Doctor Justyn Loveridge witnessed an excellent example of this behavior when he treated an injured crow. Even after he set it free, the crow kept on returning to him as a gesture of reciprocity for his kindness, according to a report by BBC News.

Dr. Loveridge, who’s the owner of Vets for Pets in Portsmouth, came across this crow when a resident brought it to him. An X-ray revealed that the crow was suffering from a fractured bone in its wing. He checked with his partner and asked whether he could bring the bird home, already knowing that she wouldn’t refuse. Both of them loved animals. As expected, she said yes. They welcomed the bird guest into their house by serving a platter laid out with “a mix of everything: insect mix, peanuts, chopped tomatoes, and even blueberries.”

The doctor named his new guest “Morrigan,” after the name of the goddess of war in Irish mythology. According to Mythical Ireland, the name Morrigan translates to “Phantom Queen” in relation to her connection with battles, strife, fertility, and horses. Typically, this goddess appears in mythological texts and artworks in the guise of a hooded crow or a raven with a strong, fierce character. Given that the crow displayed a similar character when wounded with the injury, the name seemed the most appropriate choice to the vet.

It took about two weeks for the wounded bird to heal while it stayed in the doctor’s house. After the wound had healed, Dr. Loveridge and his fiancée released him from a crate inside which he was staying. They never expected to encounter the creature again, but to their surprise, the crow kept returning to them again and again, even after fully healed, something which made the doctor feel that he “truly made a difference.” Adding to the news outlet, he confessed that treating this crow proved to be “incredibly rewarding” for him.

He further reflected upon the intelligence of crows as demonstrated by Morrigan. "There's a lot of evidence to suggest that crows are just as clever as primates," Dr Loveridge told the outlet, adding that, "Knowing that an intelligent animal keeps coming back to visit makes me feel like I've truly made a difference." As the doctor described, crows might be ill-reputed for being notorious when it comes to their relationship with humans, but their brains are curiously spellbinding. They have a sense of cultivating and maintaining relationships and social connections. When a crow dies, the entire family mourns and holds a funeral. Each member respects the other members of the family, especially when it comes to caretaking and guarding their babies.

Forest Preserve District Will County explains that crows are known to hold grudges against those who stole their food or mistreated them in any way, but at the same time, they have a sharp sense to recognize those who were generous or kind to them. When they recognize a human as “good,” they tend to return to them, often with gifts such as rocks, earrings, key rings, leaves, shells, etc. The doctor didn’t receive any specific object as a gift, but the very return of Morrigan was enough to make him believe that his random act of kindness had been rewarded.

