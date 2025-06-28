Man Offers Water to a Thirsty Pigeon That Visited His Yard — Now the Bird Is Obsessed With Him

Out of sheer kindness, a father fed a random pigeon some water but did not realize it was the beginning of a new friendship.

When a man fed a thirsty pigeon some water, he had no idea he had made a rather clingy friend for life. The power of kindness transcends all boundaries and is often the sole reason for many unique bonds between humans and animals. Zach, a father and husband, went viral for his pigeon friend, Carlos, who had stuck by his side following the human’s kind gesture. Their story touched millions of hearts on the internet after the family shared their story and glimpses of Carlos on their now-deleted TikTok page, @carlosthepigeon1.

Zach leaves the car to move their pigeon from the window. ( Image Source: TikTok | @jesicasue)

Pigeon friend refuses to leave family

Zach expresses concern about the pigeon following them around. (Image Source: TikTok | @jesicasue)

An incredible snippet, which has been reshared by other people across social media platforms, showed Carlos perched on a car window while Zach and his family head out. “Leaving the house when Carlos is around!” read an overlay text. He tried to shoo the bird away gently by lowering his window and putting his finger out, but Carlos did not budge. He clung to the window even when Zach tried to back the car out of the parking lot. “Carlos, we've got to go,” Zach told his fearless buddy. However, the effort was in vain. Zach had to leave the car to urge Carlos to move away from the car.

(Image Source: TikTok | @deniseanddleiabug)

Walking up the house entrance, he called Carlos, who instantly flew over his shoulders and landed on the entrance. Thinking it was over, Zach headed back to the car, but there was Carlos again. His wife and family laughed in amazement. When Carlos flew away for a moment, Zach jumped into the car seat and hurried out with his family. Yet, he was worried Carlos might follow them. Surprisingly, the pigeon was not to be tricked and flew right over to them and perched itself on the car’s bonnet. Intrigued by the clingy pigeon’s thrilling escapades, the family laughed in joy. The video was reshared by @jesicasue on TikTok.

Zach and Carlos’ first encounter

A pigeon in a sunlit garden (Representative Image Source: Freepik)

While their page is deleted, the heartwarming story of Zach and Carlos’ first meeting and how they came to be pals has lived on. According to Scoop Upworthy, Zach encountered the pigeon on 3 July, 2024, as his wife revealed in a post. The family was reportedly standing outside their house and talking when a pigeon came flying out of nowhere and landed on Zach’s sister’s truck. “He seemed tired, and if you see the first picture of her holding him, it almost looks like he is panting,” she said, per the source. The family made efforts to release him and let him fly back to his home, but that did not seem to work.

Eventually, Zach realized the bird was probably exhausted and needed some refreshment. “That’s when Zach got him some water, and I promise he stuck his head in the bowl and kept drinking. We did not give him food and did not try to keep him around, we were just being kind and assumed he would be on his way,” the caption stated. As their story went viral, people reached out with similar experiences. While some others claimed to have lost a pigeon. The family did not send him away until they were sure, while Carlos kept following Zach everywhere.