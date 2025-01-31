TV Host Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Nutritious Pasta He Makes for His Kids by Sneaking in Protein-Rich Beans

A father of four, Kimmel is keen on introducing healthy ingredients to his younger kids' favorite dish without compromising on their taste.

Actor, comedian, and celebrated TV host Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) not only makes the world laugh with his witty quips in his talk show but also has a few parenting tricks up his sleeve. On Instagram, he spilled the beans on his go-to pasta recipe that he whips up for his kids on a daily. The comedian is vigilant about their nutrition and secretly adds protein-rich ingredients that escape the knowledge of his children, Jane, 5, and Billy, 2, whom he shares with his wife Molly McNearney. He dished the recipe to the pasta, which he explained that Italian families typically served their babies, in a video back in 2020.

Cooked Pasta on Brown Wooden Bowl. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Enedia Nieves)

Amid the pandemic, the 57-year-old celebrity could not help but cater to his children’s demands for Pasta Tina. “By request, this is my recipe for Pasta Tina, it’s one of few things my kids eat,” he said in the video while stating the name was made up by his kids. To start with, Kimmel suggested using any “small-size pasta” to boil while the secret of taste lay in the topper sauce. He quickly disclosed that a can of cannellini beans is blended with the sauce of garlic and olive, so his kids “won’t know” they are eating the healthy beans. “I wanted to make it kind of healthy,” Kimmel noted.

A person holding two tinned food cans. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Ron Lach)

However, his daughter seemed to have caught notice of the fact as she quipped mid-video, “Now I know there’s beans in the pasta.” Getting back to the recipe, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host set a pan to heat and added a spoonful of olive oil. He cooks the garlic “nice and golden” by simply tilting the pot and amps up the flavor by adding concentrated chicken broth or base to the sauce mix. Kimmel mindfully takes out the cooked garlic cloves before adding the sauce blend stating that his kids would not prefer it.

Woman cooking sauce together in a pot. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Katerina Holmes)

Soon after, the Brooklyn native strained the pasta into the sink and poured the freshly made sauce into the pot. Giving it a quick stir, Kimmel sets the plates for steamy servings of Pasta Tina. Although, he is not done yet. “The most important part of the whole deal. Have good Parmesan cheese, it’s very important,” the host added. He sprinkled some grated parmesan on the pasta and advised that the cheese was crucial for “your life.” Now, for the final verdict, Kimmel’s daughter, Jane gave him a thumbs up confirming, “It’s good” while his toddler son managed to pull in a “yeah” when Kimmel asked if other kids would like it.

A creamy pasta with parmesan cheese. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Kaboompics)

“Anyone who's interested in what I cook for my kids almost every day…” the father of four declared in the caption of the Instagram post. The sneaky pasta recipe came to notice after he discussed it with Ellen Degeneres during an interview for Jimmy Kimmel Live From His House amid the pandemic. Back then, he revealed that his kids demanded the dish every day and would not mind eating it for “breakfast, lunch and dinner every single day,” per the US Magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel)

Meanwhile, Kimmel’s fans were delighted by his culinary skills in the comments of the post. Many internet users claimed to have tried out the recipe while some others threw in additional tips for the host-turned-home chef. “I make this 2x a week now delicious,” a person (@christina0308) wrote while another user (@marge20111) added a tip. “Cannellini and then use the immersion blender. Nice dish, Jimmy!” the comment stated. Kimmel also has two adult kids from his first marriage to Gina Kimmel– Katie, 29, and Kevin, 26.

You can follow @jimmykimmel on Instagram for more entertaining videos.