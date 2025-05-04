TV Chef Begs People to Stop Storing Their Cheese in Ziploc Bags — Reveals What to Do Instead

Although most commercial cheese products in the markets come in plastic wrappings, chemically, the plastic can be harmful to them.

Cheese is an ingredient of gastronomic poetry. But while it sits in the crisper drawer of your fridge, it is constantly under the threat of oxygen molecules hovering above it like airplanes in the sky. As the humid environment of the fridge assaults the hunk of cheese, the oxygen weakens its nitrogen layer, which acts as a defensive guardian, per Nano Purification. When this nitrogen guard is entirely stripped away, you may find the shreds of mozzarella are starting to show orange filaments or that wedge of cheddar inside the Ziploc bag is blanketed by a pashmina of blue mold. These spoiled cheeses are then jettisoned into the kitchen bin. But wait, there’s a catch!

Television personality and cook explains why cheese shouldn't be stored in plastic packets (Image Source: TikTok | @edengrinshpan)

Cook, author, TV show host, and cheese enthusiast Eden Grinshpan (@edengrinshpan) urged people to stop wasting their cheese and money. Instead, she suggests using this simple storage hack to prolong the shelf life of cheese. “If you're storing your cheese in plastic bags, stop what you're doing,” Grinshpan told the viewers. The reason why she opposed the idea of storing cheese in plastic bags is that “Cheese is alive and it needs to breathe.” So, instead of plastic, “parchment paper or wax paper, will be your best friend.”

Hunks of Swiss cheese arranged on a wooden plate with small knives and scissors (Representative Image Source: Freepik)

She said one must wrap the “cheese like so it has room to breathe.” In the caption, she described that in her household, there’s always a lot of eating cheese. So this hack entirely transformed her life. “When you trap it in plastic, you're creating a moisture-rich environment where mold will live and grow. So this. This is a no-no,” Grinshpan explained while showing a block of cheese wrapped in a plastic packet. “And this is a yes-yes,” she said and showed another block wrapped in brown parchment paper.

Calling out all those who usually store cheese in semi-closed plastic containers, she recommended shoving it in the crisper drawer instead. Cheese, she captioned, is too yummy (and expensive) to let it get moldy. “You don't want to throw out this beautiful creation. And if there's ever a question if you need extra cheese, the answer is always yes,” said the cook. Thousands of viewers resonated with her video and flocked to the comments section to share similar cheese-mergencies they encountered.

Image Source: TikTok | @ynohtna

“I was so shocked when I bought parmesan from a cheese market and they gave me wax paper on the side. Then checked TikTok and I found my answer,” said @gisele. @user8510184148067 suggested an alternative to parchment paper: “Try aluminum foil.” Although not everyone seemed to find success with this “parchment paper hack,” several said they did. “Since I started wrapping my cheese bricks in wax paper and then putting them in a large Tupperware container, my cheese lasts exponentially longer,” said @courtknee.

Image Source: TikTok | @barrycurtis0

Sharing another episode, @ninni01242020 wrote, “My old 101-year-old Italian grandfather always stored in a brown paper bag!” @fourlimbs shared, “I’ve tried both and the wax paper let it last!” @girls_can_too joked that if the cheese has got moldy, then “you cut it off and eat the cheese!” But the best strategy, perhaps, to prevent the cheese from getting invaded by spores and mold, is to eat it quickly rather than letting it stick around inside your refrigerator.

#cheeselover #kitchentips #foodorganization ♬ original sound - edeneats @edengrinshpan stop ruining your cheese with plastic bags🧀 cheese is too yummy (and expensive!) to let it get moldy! We eat so much cheese in this house and this hack truly changed the game for us. Hope you appreciate it as much as we do. Note: make sure not to leave any parts of the cheese exposed (fridges are actually dehydrators!) AND if you're nervous it'll dry out, you can place it in a plastic or glass container.

