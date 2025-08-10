Turns Out, Using Your Dishwasher Is One of the Easiest Ways To Contribute to a Greener Planet

Washing your dishes in a dishwasher can reportedly help preserve water, which is at risk of scarcity for future generations.

Helping our planet Earth become green begins with small, everyday choices that grow over time. Simple actions like reducing waste, conserving water, recycling, and choosing energy-efficient appliances can make a huge difference. Even supporting eco-friendly clothing or other brands can contribute to a healthier planet. While these are some of the common ways to help the planet heal, there's one way that is the easiest and laziest, and not many of us were aware of it. Surprisingly, using a dishwasher instead of washing dishes by hand is better for the environment.

A representative image of a woman using a dishwasher. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Pekic)

According to a study by the University of Michigan, on average, a dishwasher consumes under half the water and generates less than half the greenhouse gas emissions when compared to washing utensils by hand, as reported by the Optimist Daily. This is also because dishwashers reuse water during the wash, cycling it through several stages — typically three — before draining completely. On the other hand, while handwashing, people often leave the tap running, which leads to more water being wasted. Apart from this, dishwashers are also believed to be more hygienic.

A representative image of a man using a dishwasher. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Westend61)

These impressive machines use warm water, turning them into germ-killing powerhouses that leave your dishes far more sterile than any sink wash could. As reported by The Kitchn, Anita Spiller, the director of environmental, social, and governance at Tru Earth, also praised dishwashers, stating, “Most consumers will likely never be able to match or beat the energy and water efficiency of a dishwasher, if used correctly.” Although it's just a small change in your daily routine, it can have a big impact overall. That said, handwashing can also be done efficiently, but it requires you to follow specific practices, which were outlined in a German study.

The recommendations include skipping any pre-rinsing, using one sink filled with hot soapy water for washing, using cold water the second time for rinsing, and avoiding running water altogether. All these steps are important to ensure that we are conserving our resources and also protecting them for future generations. Natural resources like water, energy, and raw materials are not infinite, and overusing them can lead to scarcity, environmental damage, and even climate change. Carol Mehas, the CEO and founder of a sustainable cleaning company, ArbOUR, also spoke about the importance of using natural resources mindfully.

A representative image of a person washing a cup. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kathrin Ziegler)

She said, “It’s so important for us to remind ourselves that our resources are not a bottomless source. We all must do our part to conserve them for future generations.” She also agrees to the fact that modern dishwashers use significantly less energy compared to their older versions. Mehas said, “In the end, the electricity, water, and product usage far outweigh hand-washing your dishes daily.” Meanwhile, washing utensils by hand isn't the only way in which water gets wasted. Simple actions like brushing teeth or shaving with the tap on, or taking long showers and baths, also add up to the scarcity of this precious resource.

More on Green Matters

We’ve Been Loading Our Dishwashers Wrong All This Time. TikTok Grandma Shows the Right Way

Here’s Why You Should Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in Your Dishwasher While Loading

Interior Expert Shares Simple Trick to Dry Your Bed Sheets Without Using Power-Hungry Tumble Dryers