Tourists Watching the Northern Lights Warned Never To Do This 'Dangerous' Thing: "Turn Off..."

They acknowledged the joy of watching the natural spectacle of aurora borealis, however, not at the cost of the safety of others.

Road safety is a global issue, be it at the heart of bustling cities or remote landscapes brimming with nature. Rules are rules, they say, and surely must be followed at all times, even if the northern lights suddenly show up from somewhere. A concerned local resident of Norway called attention to the sheer ignorance of road safety by a group of tourists while driving on a secluded road to see the aurora event in a Reddit post (u/amesishungry). As evidence, the user also attached a picture of a car parked in the middle of a road with all of the doors open with the brake lights flaring.

Green and Blue Sky over Sea. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | stein egil liland)

The Norwegian resident explained the issue in a detailed note shared in the caption and revealed that the incident occurred near Kattfjordeidet. “The road was very dark and there were cars going back and forth. This group of tourist stopped suddenly on the road and came out of their car with the front light on to see the light,” the post stated. Even though the tourists stopped momentarily in the spot and seemed to get back into the car, the local disclosed that the car stopped again after driving only a few hundred meters in the lane. “It was very dangerous and disturbing,” the note cautioned.

People Camping Beside a Lake Under Aurora Borealis Sky. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Luis A. Dumois N.)

They acknowledged the joy and excitement of watching the natural spectacle of aurora borealis, however, not at the cost of the safety of others as well as themselves. As the local previously pointed out, several cars traveled through the road. So, abruptly parking in a non-parking zone can be dangerous and the cause of a road crash. “Please remember your and others’ safety and find a lay-by to pull into. Also, please turn off your front and brake lights,” the post concluded. In the picture, the northern lights could be seen from a corner of the frame emanating from behind the distant hills.

Such tourist behaviors are common in popular destinations as people cannot stand the thought of missing out on uncommon sightings. Most internet users in the comments, nevertheless, agreed with the original poster and condemned the tourists for their disregard for safety. “It’s always mayhem with northern lights tourists running around on the roads,” a person (u/mariannem95) pointed out while another netizen (u/ToneSkoglund) said, “Parking pocket a few meters ahead. This is just sad.” One commentator (u/no-personality-here) quipped hinting at an intentional crash, “Love taking their doors with me while passing.”

Aurora Borealis over mountains. (Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels | stein egil liland)

There were a few internet users who were not convinced and offered their two cents. “You can stop just turn into park lights for God's sake,” said a fellow Reddit user (u/Dyrian YT) while another (u/Trick-Ad3544) bluntly stated, “Don’t see the issue here…It’s for a short period of time.” The comment also considered the fact that the spot may have been the “best view” of the northern lights.

Car collision in traffic. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | jordan besson)

The debate may go on but there is no negotiating with road rules and safety. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1.19 million people die on roadways across the globe every year. More so, road traffic crashes are, in fact, the leading cause of death for people aged between 5 to 29 with cyclists, pedestrians, and motorcyclists at the top of the risk chart, per WHO.