Tourists Planning a Yellowstone Winter Escape May Need a Backup Plan — Here's Why

Yellowstone visitors are encouraged to opt for dry-land activities like biking or roller skating till there's enough snow to begin winter activities.

On December 15, Yellowstone National Park officially began its winter season, but it came to an unusually early halt. Surprisingly, the park will experience low snowfall, restricting most snow activities. Although the low snowfall is shocking for this time of the year, the National Park Service had already predicted this bizarre occurrence. The agency had mentioned that the accumulation of snowfall on the roads will vary across the national park. "This means that visitors will be able to travel in the park, however, the type of transportation used on park roads by commercially guided snowmobile or snowcoach tour companies will depend on road conditions," the announcement had mentioned. The prediction came true, and some of the park officials' worst fears were realized.

Couple skiing on a snow trail in Yellowstone (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Jordan Siemens)

Yellowstone's winter season closes roads for automobiles and allows visitors to travel across the park exclusively through guided snowmobile and snowcoach travel. However, due to the bizarrely low levels of snow, the officials might have to restrict snowmobile and snowcoach access. According to The Travel, the recent implications have led to several tour cancellations. Yellowstone visitors are encouraged to opt for dry-land activities like biking or roller skating till there's enough snow to begin winter activities. Till a week back, many tracked coaches couldn't enter the park premises but the local business owners were not concerned. “At first, a little bit concerned, but looking at the weather forecast, I think we'll be okay. Not as much as usual, but we'll have enough,” said Quewane Chisholm of Forever West in West Yellowstone, as per KBZK News.

A person walking on Yellowstone National Park's boardwalk in the winter. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Jordan Siemens)

Yellowstone Park Superintendent Cam Sholly also sounded hopeful for "good snow" in the future. "I think one of the issues that happened last week is we did get a fairly decent base on the south end of the park, and then it rained," he added. However, Christmas arrived, but the highly awaited snowfall never did. Before the holiday, snowmobile tours to Old Faithful were cancelled due to the lack of snow. Despite the festive season, the park's establishments focused on dining and other tourism activities were unusually dark and silent. However, veteran rider Gary Neely from Pinedale informed that the lack of snowfall isn't an anomaly. He revealed that the winters have been warmer over the past 10 to 15 years, and this year's slow winter wasn't the first he's seen in the last 40 years.

Road covered in snow during winter at Yellowstone (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Cavan Images)

"In 1981, Fremont Lake here did not freeze. And we didn't have snow in town. And the winter of 1980, we didn't see snow until New Year's Day," Neely said, as per The Travel. It turns out that less snowfall at Yellowstone isn't a phase but the park's new reality. Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey have recently confirmed that the climate of the Greater Yellowstone Area is expected to get warmer and drier in the coming years. "The trend towards a warmer, drier climate described in this study will likely affect ecosystems in the region and the communities that depend on them," said Steve Hostetler, a USGS scientist.

