This Viral ‘Skin Pinch’ Test Can Tell How Dehydrated You Are and It’s Backed by Science

Amid rising risks of dehydration, a quick doctor-approved skin test can detect dehydration by checking skin elasticity.

Anyone who has been out and about in the scorching heat understands the risk of dehydration. With record-high temperatures and global warming, the health condition might become more common while also leading to other serious disorders. The adult human body is made up of about 60% of water, per the NCBI. Hence, it’s not difficult to imagine the detrimental effects of dehydration, usually caused by excessive loss of fluids from the body. In light of that, Dr. Karan Raj (@dr.karanr), who works with the U.K.’s National Health Service, went viral for sharing a quick safety check that tests if someone is dehydrated by pinching. Other experts have commented on the test’s viability.

Woman drinking water seaside after running at the beach. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Guido Mieth)

‘Skin Pinch’ test can indicate dehydration

Dr. Raj posted a TikTok video demonstrating the "skin pinch" test in 2021. He explained how fluids play a crucial role in imparting the turgidity and elasticity of skin. To check for dehydration, the doctor suggested the method of pinching or squeezing the skin of one of the finger knuckles for about three seconds. After letting go, if the skin snaps back to its original form, then the body is well hydrated. However, in the case of dehydration, the skin will retain the pinched position momentarily before returning to its place.

Skin elasticity check. A person pulls the skin on the back of the left hand. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Onandter_Sean)

Also known as the skin turgor test, it essentially tests the skin’s elasticity which is further influenced by the water-retention capacity of the skin. “The more hydrated you are, the more elastic your skin will be and it’ll bounce back immediately after pinching it,” Dr. Raj said in the video. Besides the knuckles, the skin on the lower arm or abdomen can also be tested for symptoms, per the National Library of Medicine. More so, if the dehydration screens do test positive, it indicates moderate to severe dehydration while mild fluid loss often goes unnoticed until the condition worsens. Restoring the fluid loss by drinking lots of water or an electrolyte drink can help one recover from dehydration.

Wellness expert's take on the ‘Skin Pinch’ test

The "skin pinch" test was referred to as a rule of thumb for dehydration checks by registered dietician, Samantha Cassetty. It does not provide a solid understanding of the condition and thus, cannot be deemed the “gold standard” for testing skin turgor, according to a study published in the Wound Management & Prevention journal. The "skin pinch" test is only a preliminary measure, and "it can be a way to tell if you’re dehydrated, but it’s not foolproof … (and) isn’t helpful for everyone," Cassetty, a New York-based nutritionist and wellness expert, told TODAY.

Studio photograph of an elderly woman's hand beside a younger woman's hand. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Peter Finch)

She pointed out that the test rules out the possibility of older people losing skin elasticity with age. Hence, the skin turgor test applied to them would be misleading. Similarly, screening for dehydration in children with this method cannot be relied upon in light of skin disorders or autonomic disorders like dysautonomia. Fluctuations of fluid proportions in the body also influence the color of urine, which could be used as another basic check for dehydration.

