This Surprising Kitchen Staple Could Make Your Orchids Bloom Immensely — and No, It’s Not Banana Peel

Orchids might be too stubborn, but this unique blend of ingredients can make them multiply like crazy without using fertilizers.

Orchids hold the reputation of being notorious tricksters who deceive male insects and stubborn babies who refuse to bloom. Unlike other flowers, orchids go to great lengths to attract pollinators like male bees. The National History Museum explains that they mimic the shape and form of a female bee to lure a male bee into “pseudocopulation.” The moment a male lands on the lip of the flower and tries to mate with it, the flower cunningly deposits its pollen on the bee without offering any nectar. This mischievous tendency of orchids doesn’t matter for those who like to decorate orchids on their tabletops, windowsills, or flowerbeds. But for those who are expecting these flowers to bloom and propagate, orchids tend to pose another obstacle.

They want just as much water as they want and just as much light as they want. If their needs are not fulfilled properly, they turn stubborn and refuse to grow. But humans have figured out a way to stay one step ahead of these deceitful flowers. In a TikTok video, Soil Phu (@soilphu) shares some brilliant “orchid flowering secrets” that gardeners can use to lift their space with the sweet scent of multiplying orchids.

“Orchids grow slowly and do not flower. I would choose to do this,” the TikTok creator said in the video. In the footage, she seemed to be cutting and trimming the stem of a plant, moving on to display a cluster of orange-colored clivias. She suggested a method that requires three common kitchen staples. When blended, these ingredients can have a magical effect on the orchids. “Prepare half a piece of chopped ginger with a spoonful of sugar, two drops of white vinegar, and 300 millilitres of water. Leave it to ferment for a day, and it's ready to use,” the gardener explained to the viewers.

She tossed all the mentioned ingredients in a glass jar, filled the jar with water, and gave it a good stir with a spoon. Then, using a sprinkler, she sprayed this special water on the roots of the potted flowering plants, soaking and dousing the green stems with a watery glisten. “Spray on the roots and leaves and use every two days. It will not only make the roots strong and powerful, but also promote flowering,” she elaborated.

While this “ginger plus sugar plus white vinegar” water is a great tip, many orchid lovers have shared tons of other ingredients that can boost orchid growth and make them last for not just months, but years. Banana water, for example. Amanda Matthews of Orchideria shared that the honey-colored banana water, made by stripping the banana peels and mixing them in water, can help orchids breed faster. However, the banana water shouldn’t be used alone. Instead, it should be mixed with sugar water.

Another option, according to Gardening Know How, is rice water, particularly the one made with brown rice. Another option suggestion comes from Careforyourorchids.com: milk mixed with water. In the end, whatever fertilizer you choose to use to fertilize your orchids, the idea is to pay attention and tune into the unique rhythm and needs of your flowers to understand what they need to be their best self in the present moment.

