The Great Wildebeest Migration Looks Majestic From Space — But AI Found Something Alarming

The overall wildebeest population has seen a sharp decline in recent years, falling below 600,000 animals.

Wildebeest, also known as gnu, are large antelopes popular for their strength, curved horns, and unique bearded faces. While they are native to the grasslands and savannas of the African regions, they steal everyone's attention with their massive migrations. Millions of them move together in search of food and water every year. Recently, a new study titled 'AI-based satellite survey offers independent assessment of migratory wildebeest numbers in the Serengeti' was published in the journal PNAS Nexus. It used satellite images to capture the massive wildebeest migration across the vast Serengeti-Mara ecosystem. The researchers also used AI tools to count their numbers.

A herd of wildebeest. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Travel with Lenses)

However, a closer look at the images revealed a concerning scenario. It suggests that the wildebeest population has seen a massive decline in recent years, with numbers dropping to under 600,000. It is less than even half of the 1.3 million figure that has been constant for several decades, as reported by Discover Wildlife. One of the lead researchers of the study, Dr. Isla Duporge, spoke about this and said, “The sheer difference between traditional estimates and our new results raises questions about where the ‘missing’ wildebeest might be." In 2022, the collected data placed the wildebeest population at just over 324,000 to 337,000 animals.

A wildebeest walking alone. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Alex Ning)

The following year, the collected data showed a rebound, with estimates between 503,000 and 533,000. That shows a drop of more than 700,000 wildebeest compared to earlier estimates. As reported by the University of Oxford, Duporge said, "The sheer difference between traditional estimates and our new results raises questions about where the ‘missing’ wildebeest might be. Based on data from GPS tracking surveys, we are confident that most of the herd was contained within the surveyed area. And whilst some individuals may have been obscured by tree cover, it seems unlikely that such a large number—on the order of half a million—would have been concealed in this way."

However, researchers have also cautioned that fewer animals captured in the satellite image doesn’t always mean a sudden population decline. It can also be possible that herds might simply be using a different route for migration. Currently, wildebeest are facing increasing pressure as farms, roads, and fences block their ranges, and shifting weather conditions make it harder for them to find food. Therefore, being aware of their true numbers can be a first step in the process of protecting them. Scientists also suggest that this approach of counting antelopes can be applied to track other herd animals as well.

Professor David Macdonald from Oxford University said, "The technological breakthrough of our study - satellite-based wildlife monitoring, powered by AI - potentially revolutionizes the answer for wildebeest, besides opening up incredible possibilities for monitoring other large species." Meanwhile, the massive wildebeest migration across the Serengeti-Mara is one of the most astonishing phenomena for wildlife watchers. Their movement in the area is essential for predators like lions, crocodiles, and hyenas. On the other hand, it also draws tourists from across the world, boosting tourism in Kenya and Tanzania.

