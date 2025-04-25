Sydney Sweeney Reveals How She Tries To Eat Healthy — While Not Following A Strict Diet

The actress isn't all into protein or healthy diets, but she makes sure that whatever goes into her body is toned down in the gym.

She dedicated two decades of her life to preparing for the movies. She got the break and became the “It” girl of Hollywood. She won nominations for Emmys and other prestigious golden-trophy awards. And before she realized, people were obsessed with her. Hollywood, for Sydney Sweeney, is a very lonely industry, she told FOX13 News. Yet amid all this farrago of experiences, she has found a way to stand strong and carry her stardom with grace and pride, that is, by empowering herself with a strong body, an empowered spirit, and an unapologetic love of self.

Woman eating a cinnamon toast with sliced bananas (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Karolina Grabowska)

In an interview with Women’s Health, the Euphoria star shared what she eats in a day to look so rapturous all the time. No, like many others, she doesn’t wake up to pop supplements or load up on protein shakes. She would rather spend the entire day eating pizzas, ice-creams, cookies, and sugar, given that she squanders it all out in the gym and unless a doctor has asked her not to eat these. Some pics from her Samsung Galaxy ad photo shoot held last year show her sitting on a backdrop of Eiffel Tower, enjoying a bowl of piping hot noodles.

Though the Anyone But You actress doesn’t define herself by the size and the curves of her body, she is insanely positive about it. "My body doesn’t define who I am," she said in an interview with GQ magazine. And so, she likes to eat whatever she likes to eat, without restrictions. “It's important to eat,” she told WH. “I mean, I definitely one day will probably start eating healthier, but I work out and I'm so active, so I'm able to balance that out. But I love food, and it makes me happy.”

To begin with, her favorite beverage turns out to be Earth’s most potent drink that all glowing stars of the world keep on guzzling throughout the day: water. She told WH that she’s quite sober and has never been attracted to alcohol or drinks. "I just identify as just a water person... I never really think about alcohol, to be honest," she said. Yet, whenever thirst strikes in and she needs a boost of energy during the mid-afternoon shoots, she would go for the Pilavo Pineapple Mango Bai drink. The drink, she said, reminded her of the days when she was shooting for The White Lotus.

And to the surprise of many fans, her breakfast routine starts with berries, eggs, and bagels. "It changes, but I like to start the day with berries. Right now, I’m really into this croissant toast that I eat with cinnamon sugar and honey butter," she told Bustle. She added that she’s “really into truffles.” While visiting the Oak Tuscan Truffle Lounge in New York, she ordered a truffle burger, truffle spaghetti, truffle roasted potatoes, and a truffle dessert. “It was the most amazing meal,” she exclaimed to Story + Rain. In a recent Instagram post, she was snapped eating an apple pie.

Let’s not forget all those sweet treats and snickerdoodles, because Sweeney loves them. "I love my sugar. I love my candy. I love my cookies and ice cream," she shared with WH. One of her all-time favorite treats, she said, is a “pizookie,” a chocolate chip cookie with vanilla ice cream on top. She doesn’t drink coffee, but makes up for it by eating a lot of sugar or gummy candies. “I eat sugar, so it balances out,” she said. “Instead of coffee, I'll have some Swedish Fish or anything gummy if I'm tired.”

On some days, her third meal is usually an Italian platter, which is also her go-to dinner, including Kraft mac 'n cheese, cheeseburgers, or a hot dog. And although she can’t resist desserts, sometimes she also loves a good bowl of salad, berries, and eggs, she said to WH.