Struggling to Sleep With a Cold? Doctor Reveals the NASA Sleeping Trick That Helps You Rest Easy

When battling the flu, breathing while lying down becomes a nightmare but this sleeping position can aid quick relief and quality sleep.

Sleep is the best medicine that can treat a mammoth of health issues, mental or physical. We also tend to take our unrestricted breathing for granted until we have a bunged-up nose during flu season. However, a good night’s sleep with a blocked nose becomes a challenge with no solution in sight. The restricted breathing forces people with cold to breathe with their mouth–also not ideal for falling asleep. But a doctor has weighed in on the matter with an interesting sleeping position that can help people doze off despite feeling under the weather, per a Surrey Live report.

A woman sitting on the floor and blowing her nose as she has a cold. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Andrea Piacquadio)

Dr. Tim Mercer, a general practitioner, shared a trick used by NASA scientists that allows them to fall asleep while drifting off into space. It might seem complex but Dr. Mercer is positive that this tried and tested sleeping position can relieve pressure on the body and facilitate an unrestricted flow of oxygen. The NASA position requires the head and legs to be elevated above the heart level allowing the spine to be neutrally aligned. The elevated position of the head liberates the airways to take in more oxygen when sleeping and is considered an ideal sleeping position for people with respiratory problems.

A person checking body temperature with a thermometer. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Polina Tankilevitch)

Mercer, who is an NHS GP Partner & GP Trainer with Opera Beds advised that sleep is important for recovery from cold and flu. “Quality rest allows your body to allocate energy towards immune function, accelerating the fight against the virus,” he explained. Furthermore, cytokines in the body are produced only during sleep and they help fight inflammation and infection during flu attacks. Hence, these proteins are vital in aiding the recovery process. In addition to quality sleep, sufficient hydration and eating nourishing foods are also beneficial to allow the body to fight off germs.

Woman in a gray top disturbed with no sleep. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Andra Piacquadio)

It is understandable if people do not feel comfortable with the exercise-passing NASA sleeping position. In that case, side sleeping can be fruitful for people trying to fall asleep with a runny nose or sore throat. Sleeping on the sides, particularly the left side, helps open up airways for free breathing regardless of a congested nose. The constant itching inside the throat due to the buildup of mucus at the back of your throat can also be prevented in addition to a sore neck using this method.

Man resting on his bed. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Andrea Piacquadio)

Other alternatives include jumping into a hot shower before bedtime, especially at times of flu or any other respiratory illness, which helps with sleeping patterns as the steam from the shower relieves the congested airways. It also helps in calming down blood pressure levels and the warmth relaxes sore muscles. Wearing cotton pajamas or breathable clothes is advisable when battling the flu because heavy fabrics will tend to trap the heat from the body making the person more uncomfortable. Regularly changing bedsheets and pillow covers will help maintain hygiene and further exposure to germs, also instilling a sense of comfort during sleep.

A mint-flavored drink with a slice of lemon on top. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Fotios Photos)

Flu-friendly drinks are another great way to aid in the recovery process. Particularly mint-flavors that reportedly trick the brain into thinking that the airways are open allowing some relief from the congestion. Ample amounts of water and foods rich in vitamin C are essential to kickstart the immune system back to its full potential and prevent dehydration or weakness.