Scuba Divers Were Jolted by Ear-Piercing Sound Under the Sea — Then They Realized What It Was

A few years ago, scuba diver Jim Ryan and fellow divers were exploring the underwater world when a high-pitched noise stunned them.

Oceans often surprise us with certain mysterious phenomena, one of which is the strange and mysterious sounds that confuse both common people and scientists alike. From loud rumbles to scary whistles, these noises can come from various sources like moving tectonic plates, underwater volcanic activity, or even unique marine species. While some of these sounds have been explained, others remain unsolved. In similar news, a team of divers suddenly experienced a high-pitched noise near the seafloor while exploring the ocean depths. What began just as a routine dive soon turned into a shocking and confusing moment for the divers.

Scuba diver Jim Ryan (@jimryan40560) first uploaded the video clip on his YouTube channel a few years ago, but it went viral after the page Underrated Internet (@underratedinternet) reposted it a year ago, racking up millions of views. In the footage, we see how the divers are enjoying a calm dive, while exploring coral reefs and bright little fish, when, out of nowhere, a sharp, high-pitched sound cuts through the water. It leaves everyone shocked, and one of the divers reacts with a question many of us would probably ask ourselves in such a situation. He utters, “What the f**k was that?”

It was later revealed that what the divers actually heard was a sonar ping. Sonar—short form for Sound Navigation and Ranging—is a technology used by scientists and researchers to send sound waves through the water to spot and track any kind of objects. This tool is used in several ways. For instance, rescue teams use it for spotting certain long-lost vessels like the Titan sub. Active sonar works by sending out a sound pulse into the ocean depths, and if it hits something, the sound bounces back in the form of an echo. Experts then analyze how long the echo takes to return. This way, sonar can figure out how far away and where the object is, as reported by the National Ocean Service.

These signals usually differ in strength depending on where they come from, but they’re often harmless and beyond the range of human hearing. However, in this case, the divers happened to hear the ping, which was extremely loud. Viewers on YouTube were surprised to see the video and shared their thoughts in the comment section of the video. One YouTube user, @SOLveteran111, commented, “In the Navy, I got earfuls of this when trying to sleep. 50 Cals, giant fans, turbines, needle guns, Chiefs, and dive bars, too. Got that military grade tinnitus.”

Another person, who goes by the username @lancerevell5979, wrote, “Underway on my US Navy ASW Frigate, we hated when they ran the active sonar. The 'ping' was very loud and caused us to feel sick after a while. Very uncomfortable. We were always cautioned to never use active sonar when divers were in the water.” Meanwhile, there’s also another type of sonar called Passive sonar, which works just by listening to sounds in the ocean, like those from ships or huge marine mammals. Unlike active sonar, it doesn’t send signals, making it especially useful for the military.

