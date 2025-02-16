Scarlett Johansson Goes on Blind Date With a Shelter Dog And It Went As Expected: "At First, We Were..."

The 'Black Widow' actress participated in an innovative campaign that turned out to be her most successful yet.

Scarlett Johansson may be the deadly Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but she is downright animal lover in reality. The Hollywood star was set up on the greatest date ever with a 12-year-old pittie mix named Ocean. Dodo Dream Date fixed her up for an adorable day out with the lovable single mom who was relocated from an overcrowded shelter in New York City to a better home, thanks to Muddy Paws Rescue, per The Dodo.

An adorable shelter dog looking outside its cage. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Mia X)

The Avengers actor left no stone unturned to ensure Ocean had the best time spending the day with her. She invited the rescue dog to her skincare line, The Outset’s office where the date ensued. To start with, Johansson greeted her with a bouquet of stuffed red roses toy that instantly caught Ocean’s attention as she chewed it off, just like any other dog. Ocean greeted the actor with face kisses and body wiggles expressing her happiness. Whereas Johansson treated the pup to a satisfying spa day, a dog-friendly smoothie, manicures and pedicures, and loads of cuddles, of course.

A pitbull casually relaxing at home. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | stiv xyz)

However, the primary motive of Dodo Dream Date was to find Ocean a new home and dog parents with the help of the Fly Me to the Moon star. “So far, the date has been going really well with Ocean,” the star told the outlet. Johansson was confident Ocean would “easily” find a forever home marking the pup’s friendly and loving nature. Earlier, Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski helped find another pittie a new family in the first episode of Dream Date, which is the outlet’s new video series pairing celebs with rescue pups on blind dates to increase their chances of adoption.

Woman squatting on the ground to embrace an adorable black-and-white dog (Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels | Blue Bird)

“At first, we were both a little shy and a little bit sort of nervous to meet each other, and then I have to say that she warmed up almost immediately, and we’re just getting to know each other now,” Johansson said. She also noted how excited everyone at her Outset office was to meet a “star.” Adding to the joy, Ocean tried out hydrating dog-friendly products and tried to help her relax with cucumbers on the eyes, but the latter went a different way. Later, Johansson reassured Ocean that she was surely going to find a new home.

Four cute pups perched atop a rock (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Edgar Daniel Hernandez Cervantes)

She said, “I don’t think you’re going to have any problem finding a forever home because you’re exceptionally adorable, very cuddly, and that’s what we’re all looking for.” And to her surprise, Ocean was soon adopted right after the dream date with Johansson. Several other celebrities have been part of the Dodo Dream Date series, the likes of Amy Schumer, Brianne Howey, Kaitlyn Dever, Judy Greer, and Barry Keoghan among others. Running for two seasons now, the web series is dubbed “the world’s cutest dating show,” per the official website.

According to Pet Adoption Statistics, about 6.5 million animals enter shelters each year but only 3.2 million are adopted globally. At present, 85 million families are pet owners in contrast to the 7 billion world population. Hence, there is a need to adopt rescue dogs more rather than purchase from pet shops. 28% of dogs and 31% of cats are adopted out of shelters every year, the source stated, and a cost of $147 billion is spent by families on their pets.