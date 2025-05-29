Reddit User Tastes Something Weird While Sipping Pepsi — Then, They Poured It Into the Sink

After seeing the gross thing they discovered in their cola can, people are asking whether they got any superpowers.

There’s the distinctive pop sound, and the can flicks open, liberating zillions of golden bubbles trapped in the cola. The effervescence is surreal. One sip of the soda and the drinker is wholly enraptured in a sweet, dopey haze with a rush of adrenaline. But as spiritual masters say, everything changes with time. Sometimes, lurking inside the cool, carbonated soda, are “Mind Control Mites” that attach themselves to your brain, cling to your neurons, and make you see bizarre things.

Hand holds out a glossy blue can of Pepsi cola (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Martin Pechy)

Once upon a time, you loved this cola. But now these bugs brainwash you with their poison-laced metallic clang in such a way that you start wondering that drinking cola was a huge mistake and you’d never do it again. The scenario is not entirely fictional, as a Reddit user, u/Angel-8153, shared how they popped open a Pepsi can only to make a horrifying discovery. Swimming in the dark brown pool of the cola was the skeleton of a microscopic beetle.

Woman makes an expression of disgust (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Polina Zimmerman)

“I felt something touch my lip when I went to take a sip out of the can. I poured it out into the sink, and could hear something inside when I shook the can. I filled it up with tap water and poured it out to find a dead bug inside it. I guess it’s time to throw away the rest of the 12 pack,” the user described in the post while sharing photos of the Pepsi can as well as of the tiny-sized black beetle lying dead in the sink. If this skeleton were discovered by oceanographers or archaeologists in an ancient pool, it would be regarded as a fascinating discovery, but finding it inside this blue-silver can was not a sight that anyone could have relished.

Image Source: Reddit | u/MrGizthewiz

A flurry of people hopped into the comments section, some of whom posted weird “disgusted Barbie memes.” u/East-Government-6584 popped a joke, “At least it’s dead.” Many of them reflected how the bug seemed to be perfectly intact while it should have been charred to nothing by the acid present in the cola. The acid blasts, chars, and disintegrates the fortressing metal shell of the bugs, reducing them to skeletal mummies. In this case, however, the acid proved to be powerless.

Image Source: Reddit | u/Straight_Cat2591

People are asking the shopper to tell the dead beetle that he got entered into the wrong pool. “Scream, cry, and throw up is the only option,” someone said. Others were curious to know whether taking a sip of the beetle-infused soda gave the drinker any superpowers. “You shall become ‘The Brown Beetle,’ with super powers,” wrote u/shmoofoo02. Pun intended. One kind user, u/IYHGYHE, jumped in to defend the innocent bug, "All it wanted was a Pepsi. Just one Pepsi."

Image Source: Reddit | u/GoodExciting7745

Another group of Reddit users arrived with what they called “protein comments.” Some pulled out their calculators and calculated how much protein the person could have accessed if they had gulped down the entire can of soda, together with the mummy of this poison-laced metallic beetle. “The little guy is at least 2 or 3 grams of protein. Don’t underestimate him,” deduced u/Kind-Wolverine6580. u/Newbutold8 exclaimed, “Free protein!” u/AthrGaming wrote, “More protein + extra flavor? Broski, why are you complaining?”