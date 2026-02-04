Popular Rocky Mountain Elk Takes Its Final Breath at the Hands of a Hunter

Split 5, also known as 'Atlas,' became popular for its domineering personality and has now been hunted and harvested.

A revered wildlife figure has taken his last breath, and the world is mourning. Nicknamed “Split 5,” it is one of the most documented bull elk from Rocky Mountain National Park, according to Outdoor Life. A hunter tagged him in October and harvested his remains, as per the local community. People have expressed their grief on social media, but the hunter will likely not face any charges. The incident unfolded in a public area where hunting is legal. Colorado Parks and Wildlife could not confirm the sequence of events, as hunters are not required to report their killings to them.

Elk Bugling in Colorado During Fall Rut (Image Source: Pexels | Steve Burcham)

Split 5 garnered his nickname due to a split visible in the fifth tine on both of its antlers, according to Denver7. Split 5 is also known as Atlas, due to the rack of its antlers, which were so massive that they seemingly could hold the world. It exhibited what appeared to be a 400-class rack. For years, the bull arrived with its herd in Estes Park in June and exited in October to reach Rocky Mountain National Park. Locals believe that the bull met its end at or near its wintering grounds, outside the town.

The elk bull became popular worldwide due to its standout personality, as per experts. “He was in charge of his own fame,” said photographer Stephen Branum, who leads guided tours of Estes Park. “I mean, it’s Rocky Mountain National Park. We have over 5 million people come through here annually, and a lot of people just are like, ‘Oh, I hope we see [Split 5].’” Over the years, Split 5 has been captured in eye-catching scenarios like enjoying with its harem, as well as going through its daily routine against the background of the impassive forest. No matter the circumstances, it knew how to hog the spotlight. "He was the entertainer, not me,” Branum said. “I’m just there with a camera to capture some of these moments.”

Split 5 Elk (Image Source: X | Photo by @actionxander)

In nature, Atlas appeared to be domineering. The herd respected it and parted ways at its sight. Split 5 or Atlas was also unbothered by public adoration and regularly visited the crowded YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park. The creature was so loved that several individuals kept a tab on its daily activities. Many tourists have canceled their visits to the National Park after learning the sad news. Some fans, though, brought out a positive aspect of this turn of events, by sharing that the elk bull did not meet an even more gruesome end at the hands of beings like mountain lions.

Elks in Rocky Mountains National Park during the fall mating season (Image Source: Getty Images | Chase Dekker Wildlife Images)

People claim that Split 5 was around 12 years old. An elk bull typically lives around the age of 13 years. This fact, combined with insights from its recent images, made many speculate that the popular bull was already in the last days of its life. Images showed it to be limping, with broken antlers. Possibly, it was not surviving the winter anyway. “If I had a late-season bull tag and saw him, I wouldn’t think twice,” said Alasandro Alegre, a hunter. “Not in a trophy fashion, but in a ‘that looks like an old bull that won’t live to see the spring’ way.” Hunting has been allowed in certain areas in the region to keep the elk bull population in check. This intervention is allegedly necessary as overpopulation could cause vegetation loss.

More on Green Matters

Yellowstone National Park Shares Rare Image of a Hawk in 'Goggles Mode' Moments Before Hunting

Flightless Birds We Now Call ‘Penguins’ Are Just Doppelgangers. Real Penguins Were Hunted to Extinction

Wildlife Filmmaker Captures Mysterious Yellowstone Graveyard Where Elk and Bison Go to Die