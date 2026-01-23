Photographer Stunned After Finding Rare 'Color-Changing' Octopus on a Beach Walk

A photographer finds a rare orange octopus on a beach, after a surprising increase in their numbers in the area.

A photographer came across a rare octopus while walking on a Welsh beach. It was orange in color, and at the time of discovery was buried in sand. Gareth Davies, the photographer, found the stunning cephalopod in Tenby, Pembrokeshire. He claimed that the eight-armed creature soon disappeared from his sight. Davies was not expecting to come across an octopus on the beach; however, he knew that there was a low tide at North Beach in Tenby, which could have resulted in the arrival of this magnificent octopus. “I unexpectedly came across a beautiful common octopus,” Davies said, per the BBC. “I watched, completely absorbed, as it began to bury itself in the sand, its skin shifting color and texture in an effortless display of camouflage.”

Octopus on Sand in Close Up Photography (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Mr Alex Photography)

Davies captured a series of photos before it quietly vanished. These photographs have been posted on his social media. The common octopus was apparently at a low tide on the shoreline. The photographer shared that the cephalopod changed its color and began to bury itself in sand when it felt the man’s presence. This spotting was unique, as even though it is fairly typical to locate common octopus in Welsh waters, it does not usually arrive on dry land. The whole experience was termed “fascinating” by the photographer, per the Western Telegraph.

The common octopus is deemed an intelligent predator by scientists. It has special glands that can release poison, capable of incapitating their target. According to Wildlife Trusts, in 2025, the octopus population increased considerably. This sudden increase was allegedly the consequence of a mild winter followed by a warm breeding season in spring. This bloom in population led to more sightings, making the organization label 2025 as “The Year of the Octopus.” Last year, around 233,000 octopuses were captured from UK waters, and fishermen operating off Cornwall caught 13 times more of these cephalopods than in other years.

Octopus in Welsh Beach (Image Source: Facebook | Photo by Hidden Pembrokeshire - Gareth Davies Photography)

Sea Watch Foundation shared that these sightings are rare, but requested people not to disturb octopuses if they witness them sprawling in the sand. This is exactly what Davies did when he saw one during his walk. He claimed that when he came across the creature, he became “completely absorbed.” This is not the first time an octopus has been sighted at Welsh shores. Two were previously rescued from a Ceredigion beach in 2022. Another cephalopod was also spotted changing colors on Menai Bridge beach on Anglesey.

However, the surprising increase in the number of octopuses has concerned officials and environmentalists. These creatures feed on shellfish like scallops, crabs, and lobsters. An increase in the population of octopuses is dangerous for shellfish species, hurting the balance in the marine ecosystem. If these numbers remain high, then both eating and fishing habits in the region will be affected. Since 1950, the highest number of octopuses has been recorded in 2025 off the south coast of Devon and Cornwall. The conditions leading to the increasing numbers may have links to climate change, as per experts.

