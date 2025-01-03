People Are Just Realizing That They’ve Been Using the Stanley Cup All Wrong

A TikTok user enlightened the internet with an unusual instruction about a trendy thermal bottle that left many surprised.

Stanley cups are the new kitchen staple in every household. The recent trend around the eye-catching double-walled cup has vaulted into a favorite for many, particularly because of its thermal properties. The Stanley Cup promises to keep your drink warm or cold, as needed, for prolonged periods in comparison to other bottles or shakers. But a TikTok user Oliver (@olliebubs09) has called attention to one specific maintenance note that most people may not have bothered to worry about.

The user shared a video ranting about the specific instructions mentioned in the user’s manual, which he happened to read while he was throwing it out. Holding up his blue Stanley Cup in his car, Oliver declared, “So, if you own one of these, nine times out of 10, you are using it wrong.” In the video, he claimed that the Stanley cups are required to be pre-heated or pre-cooled before using it every time. Highlighting the unusual instruction, Oliver subtly expressed his surprise and pondered over the extra measures needed to maintain the temperature of the beverage poured into it. The content creator honestly disclosed that he was unaware of the fact.

He then proceeded to showcase the tiny user manual and quoted the statement that caught his attention in the first place. The TikToker revealed that he simply read over the instructions to find out about the care and use of the cups. “The instructions read as follows: Care and use: for best results pre-heat or pre-cool by filling with hot tap water or cold water,” he stated reading the manual. The next step was to let the filled bottle stand for five minutes with the lid off before emptying the contents. “Immediately fill with your favorite hot or cold beverage,” Oliver added.

Unsure if any of his viewers practiced the given instruction for best results, he asked, “How many of y’all do it?” while reiterating the new information. The TikToker admitted with a straight face that he never did follow the instruction and “probably” would never do it in the near future too suggesting it was too much of a task. The video went viral on the internet and has since amassed over 317k views. Several netizens joined in on the conversation and shared their reasonable takes on the Stanley Cup instruction.

One person (@karita1234567) joked, “You know we don’t read directions” while another viewer hinted that it’s too time-consuming for the specific instruction. “Ain’t nobody got time for all that,” the viewer (@desirable…me) wrote. A third comment (@theniqueeniquee) wrote in all caps, “It is not a damn air fryer.” The user interestingly compared the Stanley Cup with air fryers that ideally require quite some maintenance. “An $80 cup and you have to do all that??” another person (@713welder) asked.

The Stanley cups are so trendy today but the brand has been in business for a while. Often marketed as the unbreakable bottle, the Stanley bottle was invented by William Stanley in 1913, per the official website. He invented the eponymous all-steel, double-wall vacuum bottle because he apparently wanted his coffee hot all day while working. Stanley reportedly developed transformers and seemed to have applied his physics theories to the invention that traps heat or maintains the temperature of the beverage for long durations. Not only bottles, but Stanley also manufactured cook sets, flasks, coolers, growlers, lunchboxes, mugs, and more– much like Tupperware. Over the years, the brand has won over the trust of several Americans and across continents to still thrive in today’s time.

