Pasta or Rice- Which Form of Carbs Is Truly Healthier? Dieticians Weigh In

The key is to involve rich sources of protein and fiber along with carb-containing rice or pasta in a meal.

The puffy white grains of boiled rice may feel proud at the fact that their ancestry is almost 5,000 years older than the twisters or penne or macaroni tubules sitting in a pasta bowl. While this tug-of-war continues, scientists have discovered that both rice and pasta are excellent sources of nutrients. Millions of Americans consume about 27 pounds of rice per year while pasta is eaten at about 20 pounds a year. But each time a guest is to come home and the mom has to decide whether to cook a simple bowl of vegetable rice or a bowl of tomato sauce pasta, conflict sets in. Which one has more nutrition? Speaking to TODAY, dieticians Patricia Bannan and Natalie Rizzo shared their preferences backed by science.

(L) Raw white rice. (R) Raw strands of spaghetti pasta. (Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels | (L) Polina Tankilevitch, (R) Pixabay)

The main nutrient that both rice and pasta are famed for, is carbs. But a proper diet also requires proteins and fats, not just carbohydrates. So, the key to curating a perfect meal, be it with rice or pasta, is to add on foods and ingredients that will fulfill the fat and protein portion. This ensures a balance in blood sugar levels. “Pasta and rice may get a bad rap if you just eat too much of it,” Bannan told TODAY. “But when you mix it with other macronutrients, it really can create a very balanced meal and not have those highs in your blood sugar.”

Hands holding a bowl of cooked vegetable rice (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Harasai)

In addition to tossing in fat-and-protein-rich foods, the other factor that plays a big role is “portion size,” whether it is rice or pasta. Rizzo explained that both rice and pasta are the kinds of foods that, when one eats, one usually ends up eating too much of them while ignoring other foods like vegetables, which are essential for protein. “Pasta is naturally rich in carbs, protein, fiber, and it’s usually enriched with B vitamins, making it similar to rice,” she explained but advised not to overdo either rice or pasta. However, she added, when it comes to protein, pasta triumphs the game by a slight amount.

A bowl of lip-smacking tomato sauce pasta penne style (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Engin Akyurt)

Pasta has a little more protein than rice. But again, having too much of it can lead to weight gain. “I wouldn’t worry about the carbs in pasta, but overdoing it on the portions can make the calories add up, which can contribute to weight gain,” said Rizzo. Additionally, Bannan recommended adding generous amounts of vegetables while cooking pasta. Vegetables like peas, cauliflower, broccoli, or beans can bestow the fiber essential for a healthy diet. Once fiber and protein are taken care of, the next factor to consider is blood sugar.

A healthy meal loaded with vegetables. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Ella Olsson)

Whether making rice or pasta, experts suggested using the “whole grain” variety. “It’s best to eat whole foods when you can. It’s also naturally packed with nutrients, like protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals,” said Rizzo. Especially the whole grain pasta, she added, is an extremely rich source of protein. For all those who love the traditional pasta, saucy and fulfilling, Bannan advised, “If you don’t have that option, I honestly would say go for the one that works best in your dish and just don’t overdo it.” So the winner between rice and pasta is both and none. Whatever suits your taste and nutrition is the best.