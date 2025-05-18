Over 34,000 Packs of Popular Hashbrowns Recalled Across The US — FDA Warns of Choking Risks

The plastic contamination came to the company's attention during a routine X-ray examination. Buyers are asked to return them.

Hash browns - one of the simplest snacks that could also become a meal if paired with the right dishes- are a common staple in the US. Many start their day with a bite of these fried potato patties. Recently, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) hadn’t initiated a product recall for Lamb Weston’s frozen hashbrown patties. During a routine X-ray test, the company found that these patties were contaminated with a blend of tiny plastic particles. Not only are these particles deadly, but also invisible to the human eye, which poses a terrifying risk.

Two people laughing and enjoying hash browns (Representative Image Source: Pexels | RDNE Stock Project)

The company’s infamous hashbrown patties typically come with a rich mixture of dehydrated potatoes, salt, onion powder, natural flavors, dextrose, Disodium Dihydrogen Pyrophosphate for color retention, and an assortment of vegetable oils chosen from options like canola, palm, soybean, and sunflower. The frozen patty is heated for about 12 to 14 minutes at 400 degrees Celsius or 205 degrees Fahrenheit in a baking tray lined with aluminum foil or parchment paper. A typical hashbrown patty can last for up to 540 days unless taken out of the pack.

Mom placing food in the microwave for heating (Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels | Cottonbro Studio)

“I popped these in the air fryer and in 12 minutes, I have a delicious hash brown patty that doesn’t even need an ounce more salt or anything. Very tasty,” one customer described the taste in a review on Kroger’s website. However, far from this delectable taste, the recalled hashbrowns could have choked the consumers to death, unless they were pulled off the shelves. Roughly 34,801 packages were sold before the contamination was identified and the recall was initiated on April 19, 2025, according to The U.S. Sun. According to the FDA, these patties are soiled with plastic fragments ranging in size from 1 mm to 8 mm.

Two hash brown patties wrapped in red and white packaging (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Polina Tankilevitch)

Based in Richland, Washington, the company declared a voluntary recall on these products, 7,929 cases for one variety and 21,004 for another. In another line, nearly 2,079 cases were recalled for one item, and another 3,789 cases for a fourth item. All of these items were distributed across America, including Arizona and Hawaii. Some of them were also shipped internationally to Japan, Kuwait, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. All of them featured the best by dates of early next year in their packaging, which is why customers are urged to check their freezers.

Assortment of hash brown patties and snacks (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Polina Tankilevitch)

"Consumers who have purchased the recalled Lamb Weston Hashbrown Patties are urged not to consume them," Food Safety News​ said in a statement, adding, "The products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase." Ingesting microplastics can trigger a spectrum of diseases and illnesses, including but not limited to endocrine disruption, poor foetal development, cell damage, inflammation, allergic reactions, and sometimes death, per the BBC. "The presence of plastic pieces in food products poses risks such as choking, oral injury, or gastrointestinal damage if ingested," the website explains.

Holographic representation of gallbladder and liver in a human body (Representative Image Source: Freepik)

The company, based in Richland, Washington, has requested that customers who bought these products return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Those who have already eaten them should seek and consult a doctor immediately. Although there are no customer complaints filed so far, the immensity of risk calls for cautionary measures. In an interview with The U.S. Sun, the company behind these hashbrowns said they initiated the recall “out of an abundance of caution” and clarified that “there is no product at the consumer level currently; therefore, there is no risk to consumers.”