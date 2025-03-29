One Household Staple Is The Secret Ingredient That Japanese People Use to Achieve a Flat Belly

Dubbed the “Land of the Rising Sun,” Japan is a timeless wonder where spirituality marries modern living. Swirling amidst the deliciousness of Japanese culture is a stew of gastronomic bliss that has wooed people like Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and Barack Obama. From porringers of noodles to salvers of sushi and rice cakes, the country serves a mouthwatering casserole of dishes, not to forget the meditative “matcha tea ceremony” that Buddhist monks practice inside the carpeted halls of monasteries and temples perched on the mountaintops.

Japanese landscape looking beautiful with a flower valley, monastic temple and mountaineous backdrop (Representative Image Source: Pexels | )

What’s most unusual in the cuisine here is that Japanese chefs never use deep-frying to cook meals, but rather go for stir-frying, steaming, or boiling. No wonder Japanese people are so slim. But it’s not just the cooking style or even the workout that determines the thinness of Japanese people. Instead, there’s a secret ingredient that Japanese folks use to achieve their flat bellies, according to Journee Mondiale (World Day).

Woman measures her slim waist with a tape (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Annushka Ahuja)

Somewhere between the matrix of intense workout regimen, controlled portion sizes, low-calorie meals, protein-rich foods, and exotic herbs, the secret ingredient sits in Japanese households as a humble pantry staple, promising a wealth of health benefits. Apple cider vinegar (ACV), called “ringo-su” in Japanese, has recently become a popular name among people seeking physical health. While the origin of ACV in Japan is unclear, the ingredient has served traditional physicians and healers for decades, the outlet explains.

A cup half filled with apple cider vinegar (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Evgeniy Alekseyev)

In a 2018 study, some researchers even concluded that ACV is an excellent option that can be used as an adjunctive therapy in conjunction with weight management therapy through appetite control. “This study indicates that apple cider vinegar consumption along with a restricted calorie diet can decrease appetite, body weight, BMI, hip circumference, VAI, plasma triglyceride, total cholesterol concentration, and also increase HDL-C level in overweight or obese subjects,” the researchers noted in the paper.

A cup half-filled with apple cider vinegar (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Nikolett Emmert)

ACV, essentially, is a fermented liquid crafted from crushed apples, yeast, and sugar, per WebMD. Often used in salad dressings, pickles, and marinades, the ingredient is a potent source of Vitamin B and antioxidants called polyphenols.

Apple cider vinegar has many benefits for the human body, but it can also be risky if used in undiluted large quantities. https://t.co/BBH1qEFn2t pic.twitter.com/pYyZ1GtwIU — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 4, 2023

Japanese food products company Kawashima The Japan Store (@kawashimathejapanstore) explained in an Instagram post that the antioxidants in ACV help fight free radicals, support overall health, boost digestion, reduce bloating, and, of course, add a delicious twist to the diet. Speaking on Doctor Oz’s show, diet expert and personal trainer, Jen Widerstrom, called ACV the “Ringo Star of the Beatles.” She shared that the ingredient was passed on to her as a secret healer through generations of her family. Naming it one of the “best kept secrets,” Widerstrom said ACV is “effective, powerful, natural, and affordable.”

Apart from ACV, a variation called “kurozu” is equally popular among Japanese people. Kurozu, a black vinegar made with grape & berry juice, is also consumed by many Japanese on a daily basis. The correct way to have a daily dose of ACV is by diluting it in hot or cold water, per WebMD. Undiluted vinegar can damage tooth enamel and harm the esophagus. Ideally, the syrup should be taken before meals to aid digestion and promote the feeling of fullness.