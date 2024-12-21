Neuroscientist Reveals Simple Breathing Trick to Do in Bed That Will Help You Fall Asleep Within Minutes

This wondrous breathing method works by relaxing the muscles and releasing all the stress accummulated by the body through a day.

Through the course of the day, our mind spins like a grinding mill thinking thousands of thoughts. Research has shown that an average person has anywhere from 12,000 to 60,000 thoughts per day. As we arrive at bedtime, intending to wind down, this gigantic jumble of thoughts keeps on hovering over our heads. Suddenly, we find ourselves unable to drift into sleep. With over 172 million people in the world suffering from insomnia, this isn’t a paltry issue. However, people on social media have figured out a way to combat this unbidden stress and have a restful sleep each night. These people are following a special breathwork technique that neuroscientist Joe Dispenza recommends in his “pineal gland activation” meditation.

Beautiful woman sleeping calmly (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Andrea Piacquadio)

Dispenza, who is also a lecturer, author and meditation expert, is on a mission to transform people’s lives by making them realize their fundamental and essential innate nature. People throughout the globe have loved his “pineal gland activation” meditation and recently it has been gaining widespread attention on TikTok. Users are saying that the breathwork devised in this meditation is an excellent sleep booster. The technique involves a quantum combination of breath control and mental concentration.

Woman in nightclothes practicing meditation (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Antoni Shkraba)

“It works like magic,” Olivia Headlund (@liv.ingwell), a nutrition vlogger, told her followers in a TikTok video. Hostage Tape (@hostagetape) called Dispenza’s technique a “game-changing sleep hack.” In another TikTok video, Kaitlyn (@alignwithkaitlyn) described the breathing method in detail. “As you inhale the breath, keep on locking it in your pelvis, stomach, chest, and throat. As the breath crosses the throat, you’ll feel it floating in your head. Then exhale,” Kaitlyn explained, adding that it’s usually an “intense experience.” She compared Dispenza’s technique to yogic practices “kapalbhati breath” and “moola bandha.”

Dispenza’s technique is easy to follow, as Kaitlyn said. As Integrative Psyche also writes, it begins with a slow inhalation of breath through the nasal passages. Once the oxygen is pumped inside, the next step is to tense the muscles, lock the energy, and gradually release them. This redirects our focus away from thoughts towards bodily sensations. When you exhale and relax the muscles, the tension locked in muscles releases, which also releases the stress, and gradually brings relaxation. Dispenza calls this “piezoelectric effect,” when “mechanical stress is turned into electrical charge.”

Elaborating on why this method works, Dispenza said in a YouTube video, that every thought is a carrier of particular energy frequency. Since most people’s thoughts are concentrated on the three lower centers of survival, their energy is usually consumed in sexual thoughts, thoughts of unworthiness, or emotions like anger. These thoughts produce neuropeptides in the brain, as a result of which, certain chemicals are released in the body. These chemicals make the person feel certain emotions. Over time, the repetition of this loop conditions the body to become the “mind of that emotion.” So when we draw the energy from the invisible field of the universe through breath, we usually convert the lifeforce into a negative chemistry. From a magnet, the body turns into a metal, with no electric charge.

Illustration of a supernatural human being with energy centers glowing in rainbow colors (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Mikhail Nilov)

However, when a person breathes intending to liberate the body, the inhalation stirs the spinal fluid and as the energy is pulled upwards, it creates a field of charged particles. As this energy reaches the brainstem and inside the two thalamus, the brain starts emitting gamma wave frequency, which triggers the production of sleep-boosting chemical melatonin, thereby inducing better, restful sleep. But the method requires intense passion and intention, Dispenza said.

You can follow Olivia Headlund (@liv.ingwell), Hostage Tape (@hostagetape), and Kaitlyn (@alignwithkaitlyn) to watch more hacks from their channels.