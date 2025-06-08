Mom Has a Simple Trick to Identify ‘Pure’ Honey Among Fake Ones in Grocery Stores: ‘When You...’

The mother tried out the method on different brands and took home the 'best honey' by checking one characteristic.

The primary reason the organic foods market is witnessing a significant boost in business is due to the adulteration and poor quality of grocery products essential for daily life. Honey, a popular ingredient among most health-conscious and regular consumers, has been a topic of debate due to the questionable quality of several brands selling honey, often at cheaper prices. Therefore, TikTok mom, Mama Logan (@naturalmamalogan), offered to help consumers make better and informed choices, but employed a crude tactic to identify the purest honey in grocery stores.

Woman checks for bubbles in honey bottles. (Image Source: TikTok | @naturalmamalogan)

“Do you guys know how to find the best honey?” the creator insinuated while standing away from the honey segment at the grocery store. She demonstrated the simple hack that checked for the honey’s consistency to indicate whether it was pure or adulterated. “When you turn the bottle over, you wanna watch for the bubble. If the bubble takes a long time to go up to the top, that means you have a very pure and natural honey,” Mama Logan said. Meanwhile, she picked honey bottles from different brands and turned them upside down to show the difference in their bubble movement.

Woman finds best and diluted honey bottles. (Image Source: TikTok | @naturalmamalogan)

“If it’s really fast, that means it’s mixed with something and it’s not as pure a honey,” she added. She tried out the experiment on brands like Local Hive, Round Rock, and Holdman Honey. “This one moves really slow,” she quipped, observing the Holdman Honey bottle. “That is a good honey…This one is the winner, it was the slowest, so that’s a good boy.” Whereas, the Local Hive honey seemed to move the fastest. The honey hack, while it did not enjoy a vast viewership, did spark a discussion in the comments. People chimed in with other alternatives to check for honey quality, while a few others were surprised that honey could be adulterated.

(Image Source: TikTok | @omgitsyomi)

One person (@brandikinmanPHFfarm) thanked, “I’ve never heard that before, thank you for sharing!” Another (@kayl_smithh) mused, “Everyone in HEB wondering why all the honey is upside down.” A viewer (@sil3n7d347h0000) shared, “If you’ve already bought honey and you’re not sure about it, pour some on a plate, like a quarter-size amount. Pour some water over it. Now, like you’re a pan mining for gold, swirl the water around.” They suggested that if honeycomb shapes form in the mixture, it is pure honey. “If you see ripples, it’s not.” The creator, intrigued by the idea, marked it “interesting.” While there is no scientific evidence to prove Mama Logan's tactic, a fellow shopper attested to the great quality of Holdman Honey, the product she declared as pure.

(Image Source: TikTok | @deeplyrootedmotherhood)

“Holdman Honey is amazing! I have to order it since I can’t find it in Ohio!! It’s the best honey I have ever had and affordable too!!” said @baaabbbbssss. According to the Northern Roots Bee Co., honey is adulterated through dilution. The creator did not explicitly mention the things honey was diluted with. The report stated that Honey Packers, which are large-scale honey suppliers, dilute pure honey by adding cheaper sweeteners like corn syrup, rice syrup, sugar beet syrup, or cane sugar. Pollen manipulation is another way to tinker with the natural honey quality and market it as a high-value product.

You can follow @naturalmamalogan on TikTok for more videos.