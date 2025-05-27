NEWS
FOOD
HEALTH & WELLNESS
SUSTAINABLE LIVING
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA
© Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Green Matters is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
WWW.GREENMATTERS.COM / FOOD

Mechanic Finds Years-Old McDonald’s Burger Inside a Car — Then He Used a Hammer to Break It

The man was flabbergasted by the outcome when he tried to hit the burger with a hammer and the internet got a reality check.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Man finds an old McDonald's burger in a car. (Cover Image Source: TikTok | @whats_the_issue)
Man finds an old McDonald's burger in a car. (Cover Image Source: TikTok | @whats_the_issue)

McDonald’s downplays the longevity of its cheeseburgers. Apparently, they remain intact even after sitting outside for years. A mechanic from Brisbane, Australia, discovered a “fossilized” burger from the trunk of a car he was working on. Cameron Holland, who goes by @whats_the_issue on TikTok, was surprised by the burger’s resistance to the elements and showcased how it appeared in a viral TikTok clip with 3.5 million views. When Holland was working on a 12-year-old Toyota Camry, he found the food item behind the spare wheel and figured it had to be at least a year old because the wheel looked like it “had never been moved before.” 

Mechanic tries to break the fossilized burger with a hammer. (Image Source: TikTok | @whats_the_issue)
The mechanic tries to break the fossilized burger with a hammer. (Image Source: TikTok | @whats_the_issue)

“We found this in a car. Rock hard,” said Holland, smacking the burger against a solid surface. He was expecting the soft burger to crumble at the first hit, but it did not. One would almost believe it was a fake used for pranks. The McDonald’s product did not even have mold growing on it, except a little. Ants and bugs also refrained from eating the now-solidified burger. “Found this cheeseburger in a spare wheel well at work, has to be at least 1-3 years old. The burger is rock hard without one bit of mold on it. It wasn’t even eaten by ants,” the caption revealed.  

Tasty junk food placed on table. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Ready Made)
Tasty junk food placed on table. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Ready Made)

When the burger remained undeterred, Holland smashed it with a hammer. Shockingly, the food item needed multiple blows before it split into halves. “That’s like a biscuit,” he exclaimed. In an interview with News.com.au, the mechanic divulged, “I’ll never eat McDonald’s again.” Describing the fossilized burger, he said it almost looked “fresh” besides its texture, which was as packed as cement. The viral clip caused quite a stir among fast food fans in Australia, forcing a statement out of the popular burger chain. “Our food is made to be consumed upon purchase or delivery to ensure quality and freshness,” the McDonald’s representatives told News.com.au in their official statement following the controversy. 

(Image Source: TikTok | @g30s74)
(Image Source: TikTok | @g30s74)
(Image Source: TikTok | @gen_x89)
(Image Source: TikTok | @gen_x89)

The fast food chain “prides itself on serving up great quality products.” However, there have been more than one instance of preserved McDonald’s food reported across countries. The speculation is that the chain uses superior preservatives and mold-free meat strains to prolong their products and cut down on losses of raw ingredients. In 2009, anthropologist Hjortur Smarason from Iceland picked up a McDonald’s meal from a store that was shutting down permanently. He meant to experiment to deduce how time affected the chain’s food products. 

@whats_the_issue Found this cheese burger in a spare wheel well at work , has to be atleast 1-3 years old , the burger is rock hard with out one bit of mould on it WTF it wasnt wven eaten by ants 🐜 😳 #fyp #fypシ #mcdonalds #mcdonaldsau #foryoupage ♬ original sound - Papi Cam

 

After three years of preservation, when he looked inside, the meal looked as fresh as the day it was bought. The preserved meal is now on display at Reykjavik’s Bus Hostel as “The Last McDonald’s Cheeseburger sold in Iceland,” per TODAY. Meanwhile, Holland’s video caused widespread concern among viewers, receiving 146,800 likes. One person (@talz_29) wrote, “So concerning that there’s no mold. What are we eating?” While another (@leondaglish) admitted, “That’s why I haven’t eaten McDonald’s in 15 years.” “Chemical burgers with cheese,” mused @user919887781734

You can follow @whats_the_issue on TikTok for more videos. 

POPULAR ON GREEN MATTERS
MORE ON GREEN MATTERS