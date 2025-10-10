Man Makes Stunning Discovery in Florida River — A Hidden Goldmine of Ancient Shark Teeth

The riverbed of the Peace River is known to contain a wellspring of these prehistoric fossils from million-year-old predators.

Emerging from the mouth of Polk County, Florida’s Peace River is a cryptic record of stories lost in time. Millions of years ago, when Florida was entirely submerged in water, gigantic predators like great white sharks and megalodons patrolled its coastlines. After the waters retreated, the dying predators abandoned their tusks and teeth, which, today, are scattered through the state, particularly on the undulating floor of Peace River. In a Reddit post, Michael VanEtten (u/Any_Topic_9705) from Southwest Florida shared how he ended up discovering a “big pile of shark teeth” from the bottom of the river.

Person displays a shark teeth fossil collected from a river (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Cyndi Monaghan)

According to Peace River Charters, Peace River is a “blackwater river.” As slow-moving currents travel through these waters, they ensure that the fossils remain preserved. But where did this goldmine of fossils come from in the first place? It began approximately 50 million years ago, during the Eocene era. At that time, Florida’s waters were rumbling with corals, shellfish, sharks, whales, wild dolphins, and reptiles. Many of these reptiles, including menacing alligators, can still be observed on the banks. No one knows what big event shifted the fate of these fearsome predators. Was it an asteroid or a crashing meteor? Did they die of starvation? All that is known is that the river’s bottom is a mother lode of these prehistoric bones and teeth.

As the river flows south through Port Meade and spills into Charlotte Harbor, its tannin-stained waters entice throngs of people who pop up on the shorelines, geared up with shovels, pool noodles, trowels, giant sieving nets, and mesh covers to hoard up on these ancient bones. And it was a lucky day for VanEtten, who was able to bring home an entire heap. The 46-year-old man discovered them at the bottom by wading neck deep into the river and sifting through the gravel. In the comments section, people are likening his discovery to finding a “tooth fairy’s stash” or dollarydoos.

Person holding the fossilized teeth of great white sharks (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Mark Kostich)

For VanEtten, the thrill of fossil hunting is “addictive.” Like a book of historic stories, the creek bed of this river is brimming with fossilized bones belonging to the majestic predators existing since the Ice Age, including those of pufferfish, raccoons, mammoths, sloths, sperm whales, deer, sharks, mastodons, and even megadolons. A group of fossil hunters even found a shark tooth glimmering in surreal Venice golden beach colors.

Man holding a prehistoric shark tooth between his fingers (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Cyndi Monaghan)

"I have been collecting fossils all my life. I find them in the Peace River area of Hardee County," VanEtten told Newsweek. "I wade the rivers and streams with my scoop and sifter. When I find some gravel, I sift it for the teeth. It's mostly shark teeth, including bull, hastalis, lemon, megalodon, sand tiger, and tiger sharks. Sometimes I get lucky and find Ice Age mammals, including camels, early whales, and horses," he added.

People collecting fossils at Peace River in Florida (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | BDPhoto)

Meanwhile, viewers flocked to the comments box and shared their own fascination for collecting these prehistoric fragments. “Was telling my wife about this type of find as we walked the beach looking for teeth,” commented u/carybreef. u/Effective_Ability829 said, “You gotta stop showing off like this, you’re making everyone jealous.” u/coconutkitties confessed, “This is like, my ultimate fantasy right here.” However, despite the stark popularity of this region among fossil hunters, officials are imposing restrictions on them to protect the river from erosion. According to Gulf Coast News, people can now be sent to jail for digging near the river banks for fossils.

