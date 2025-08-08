Kite Surfer Spots Sea Turtle Clinging to a Stick Floating in the Ocean — Then He Takes a Closer Look

Plastic pollution is very harmful, killing about 100,000 marine mammals each year, according to reports.

What began as a usual day on the water quickly took a surprising turn for one kitesurfer, who spotted what looked like a simple stick floating in the ocean. However, as he got closer to the stick, he noticed that something unexpected was clinging to it—something that was alive. The mysterious sight quickly sparked a dramatic and heartwarming rescue effort. The video of the encounter has also gone viral on the internet, capturing the attention of animal lovers and activists alike. It also began discussions about the importance of responsibly disposing of waste rather than doing so carelessly.

A representative image of an entangled sea turtle. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Placebo365)

When the kitesurfer saw that the stick was stuck to a sea turtle, he quickly called the Wildlife Rescue Team Malta for help. But when the rescue team tried to reach the turtle, they couldn’t get close enough. They then contacted Civil Protection Malta for support, and a boat was sent to the rescue spot. When the team finally reached the turtle, they found out that its flippers were tangled in plastic, as reported by The Dodo. The volunteers carefully lifted the turtle from the water and named her Belle. They further removed the remaining bits of plastic and checked for any injury.

Screenshots of a sea turtle Rescue. (Image Source: Facebook | @wildliferescuemalta)

A spokesperson from the Wildlife Rescue Team Malta spoke about this and said, “Thankfully, the entanglement wasn't extremely tight and hadn't caused deep cuts or loss of circulation to the flippers." The person added, “It is very important that we dispose of our rubbish in a responsible manner, and when out at sea or the beach, to always make sure we leave nothing behind us.” After receiving care for her minor wounds at a rescue facility, Belle stayed under observation until the ocean temperatures rose in May.

The rescue team even posted about this on their Facebook page and wrote, "A massive thank you always goes to the public who call us when they notice an animal in distress, our vets, and our dedicated rescue and rehabilitation volunteers." As the rescue video spread across the internet, social media users were quick to praise the efforts of everyone who was involved in saving the innocent life. One Facebook user, Deborah Strahs, commented, "Fantastic work. Thank you for all you do to help. As a scuba diver, I do my best to collect trash while enjoying the ocean's beauty." Nancy Nichols Andrews also said, "I'm so glad Belle wasn't too harmed."

A representative image of a sea turtle. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Georgette Douwma)

Meanwhile, plastic pollution poses a deadly threat to marine life, with reports suggesting it claims the lives of around 100,000 marine mammals every year. From tangled limbs to mistakenly eating plastic, 81 of the 123 known marine species have been impacted, as reported by WWF Australia. While these creatures often manage to swim while being entangled in plastic, their chances of survival remain low. This is because, if the plastic stays wrapped around them, it can slice into their skin over time, leading to serious wounds and increasing the risk of life-threatening infections.

More on Green Matters

Turtle Struggling to Breathe Washes up Ashore on a Beach. It’s X-Ray Revealed A Disheartening Truth

Conservationists Spot Sea Turtle With Unusual Horn in Its Nose- Stunned by Knowing It Was Single-Use Plastic

Incredible Footage Shows Woman Rescuing a Shark Entangled in Fishing Line With Her Bare Hands