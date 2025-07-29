Kentucky Man Known as ‘River Cowboy’ Has a Unique Approach to Deal With Toxic Wastes in a River

From stuffing tires with milk jugs to stacking them on the shore, Russ is known to be creative in his cleanup mission.

On a typical summer morning in May this year, dozens of volunteers gathered at Kentucky’s Red River and hopped aboard their canoes, inflatable rafts or “duckies,” and paddleboards to free the river from dumped waste. With his silver ponytail and blue eyes, Russ Miller stood on a boat, scanning the river like a seasoned detective. Scattered around the landscape, he could see towering sandstone cliffs, bizarre rock formations, and dense woodlands.

However, soon enough, his detective eyes spotted something. And the farther he looked, the more he spotted these oddly-looking rubbery objects choking the tributaries and mountain streams of this river: tires, according to The Guardian. Red River, which flows through the Red River Gorge, captured the attention of Miller when he and his wife moved into this area in the 1980s. After they constructed a home, they would spend leisurely afternoons strolling on the riverbank. For the first few days, the place seemed so remote that the farther they walked, the more uncertain they became of whether or not they were in the right place.

“Back then, the river was embarrassing. It was a conveyor belt of trash,” Miller said, recalling to the media outlet. The couple was disheartened to see that the river was littered with little hills of trash that were dumped and tossed by the locals. Shards of tricycle fragments, deflated basketballs, coolers, shoes, kiddie pools, fragments of broken appliances, and even a rusted blue car. But the leading villain emerging from these knolls was: tires. Upon witnessing this heartbreaking photograph and the blotch of toxic waste that smeared it, Miller set forth on a cleanup mission to purge the river of all this toxicity and restore it to its original beauty.

With the help of volunteers and colleagues, he dug up tires buried in mounds of sand and stacked them on the riverbank for cleanup. He even invented the bizarre idea of stuffing the tires with milk jugs. This increased the buoyancy of the tires, enabling them to float comfortably on the river. Till now, he and his team have pulled out nearly 3,000 to 4,000 tires that were choking Kentucky’s waterways; therefore, the nickname “River Cowboy.” Ever since he initiated this mission, people have known him for his innovative approach to tackling the toxic waste in the river.

The numbers, however, aren’t too gladdening when you see the total estimate of tires dumped in the rivers of America. According to another report by The Guardian, nearly 300 million tires are discarded each year by locals and travellers alike. Another report published in the journal Science of the Total Environment says that over 3 billion tires are produced in the US every year, of which nearly 800 million go to waste. “Already, the roadsides that people worked so hard to clean up have sprouted a new crop of trash. I’m not sure whether I’m more angry with the litterers or the legislators,” Miller wrote in a local newspaper.

Miller’s sustainable cleanup and disposal solutions have been lauded by authorities and environmental experts alike. Yet, he believes that a lot of work still needs to be done. While his life jacket is still dripping with muddy river grime and his shoes are enrobed in grit and sand, he drives back home, wondering, “I begin to notice abandoned tires along roadsides and creek beds. Then, I begin to count. One, two, three!”

